Patel Vows to Stop ‘Government Overreach’ of Which He Was Victim

Trump’s FBI Director pick Kash Patel promised to protect other Americans from the same weaponization of government that targeted him so unjustly.

During his confirmation hearing on Thursday, Patel fearlessly affirmed that he knows from personal experience what it is like to have the “full weight of the United States government barreling down on you.” If he is confirmed as director of the FBI, he vowed, that will certainly change. No wonder FBI whistleblowers support his nomination.

KASH PATEL: "I know what it feels like to have the full weight of the United States government barreling down on you. I will ensure, if confirmed, that no American is subjected to that kind of torment."

Kash’s promise is especially encouraging news as a number of political prisoners of the Biden administration, J6 prisoners who received a pardon or a sentence commutation from Donald Trump and who he ordered immediately released more than a week ago, have still not been released from various prisons. Many are the victims of the weaponized FBI, from J6 and pro-life protesters to traditional Catholics to parents who attend school board meetings to Trump allies. Patel was one of the individuals the FBI spied upon unjustly. And who knows how much censorship and illicit surveillance the FBI has actually engaged in — we know it to be part of the Biden censorship industrial complex. All of that needs to end ASAP.

Patel clearly and calmly told hostile and friendly senators alike, “This may be one of the scenarios that most uniquely qualifies me to take command at the FBI. Having been the victim of government overreach and a weaponized system of justice and law enforcement, I know what it feels like to have the full weight of the United States Government barreling down on you, and as the Biden inspector general determined, those activities by the FBI and DOJ were wholly improper and not predicated upon law and facts.”

Patel was one of the targets of the biased Trump-Russia probe, during which the FBI secretly tried to obtain Patel’s personal records. It was Google that finally notified Patel about the subpoena. FBI whistleblowers including Steve Friend and Garret O’Boyle have applauded Patel’s nomination.

WATCH: FBI Whistleblowers @RealSteveFriend & @GOBActual weigh in on the latest smear campaign from Democrats against Kash Patel ahead of his confirmation hearing.



FULL SEGMENT: https://t.co/ETWKyUBu6W pic.twitter.com/lq161b0aFh — The First (@TheFirstonTV) January 30, 2025

At the hearing, Patel stated, “I will ensure, if confirmed, that no American is subjected to that kind of torment, to that kind of cost, financially and personally, and most importantly, I will make sure that no American is subjected to death threats like I was, and subjected to moving the residences like I was because of government overreach, because of leaks of information about my personal status.”

As a former victim of government corruption and legal abuses, Patel plans to be an aggressive reformer. “If confirmed as FBI director, Mr. Chairman [Grassley], you have my commitment that no one in this country will feel that pain,” he ended.

America’s federal agencies need a massive amount of reform, and Patel seems an excellent choice to head up the Trump administration shake-up at the corrupt FBI.