Portland Police Chief Blatantly Refuses to Help ICE, Enforce Laws

The Portland police chief is brazenly defying federal authorities and refusing to cooperate with Donald Trump and Tom Homan’s plan for deporting illegal alien criminals. Sounds as if it’s time for the feds to investigate and perhaps arrest the police chief.

Portland police chief Bob Day issued a community letter on Jan. 28, proudly affirming Portland’s unconstitutional sanctuary city policies, announcing his determination to flout federal law enforcement arresting criminal illegal aliens, and therefore publicizing as much as possible his corruption and illegal activities. Considering that ICE is currently focused on deporting the most dangerous illegal alien criminals, including murderers and child rapists, this begs the question why Day is so desperate to protect such evil people.

Day began by announcing he was communicating with “culturally specific advisory councils that represent many of our immigrant families.” Woke alert! Completely ignoring the American citizens who have been robbed, harassed, raped, killed, or put out of work by illegal aliens, whom we fund with our taxpayer dollars, he expressed all his sympathy for those illegals.

“It is paramount to recognize the fear and uncertainty this creates in our immigrant communities,” he pontificated. “I want everyone to feel safe and protected, which is why it is important to understand that the Portland Police Bureau does not engage in immigration enforcement as outlined in PPB Directive 810.10. Simply put, we have no legal authority to do so.”

Actually, state and local authorities are legally required to comply with Department of Homeland Security rules on immigration enforcement in compliance with the Immigration and Nationality Act. What Day means, of course, is that Portland is a sanctuary city, defying federal laws and the U.S. Constitution to protect and harbor illegal alien criminals. Indeed, Day emphasized in his letter that Portland Mayor Keith Wilson, the City Council, and Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek (D-Lesbian) are in agreement with him. Democrats, of course, control both Portland specifically and Oregon overall.

Day wrote, “Also, Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield demonstrated his commitment to protecting our immigrant communities by challenging the President’s executive order ending birthright citizenship.”

Contrary to what the media would like you to believe, Trump‘s executive order does not mean that if you were born in Connecticut, you are not automatically a citizen; rather, it ends the ridiculous system whereby anyone can walk across the border, immediately have a baby, and have that baby be considered a citizen. That system is exploited by pro-illegal migration activists who help illegals have “anchor babies” in America.

Day bragged that his department has “long-standing relationships within the immigrant communities and Portland-based organizations that advocate and serve these families. In addition, members of the Police Bureau are continuing outreach efforts to build relationships, especially in communities that may be distrustful of police.” In other words, he is busy helping people break the law, even as Portland suffers a crime crisis.

in conclusion, Day boasted that his department “remains committed to protecting, serving, and supporting all residents and community members of the City of Portland, regardless of their actual or perceived national origin or immigration status.” This is simply false. Day is not interested in protecting American citizens; he is only interested in protecting lawbreaking foreigners.