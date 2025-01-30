Hegseth Calls This 'One of the Dumbest Phrases in Military History'

Mere days into the job, Pete Hegseth has already impressed me as Secretary of Defense.

Under the Biden administration, wokeness was prioritized over military readiness, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth's remarks concerning Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) signal a refreshing shift back to meritocracy, unity, and lethality in our military. During his appearance on "Jesse Watters Primetime," he was asked about the changes being made in the Department of Defense.

“What's happening with DEI?” asked Watters. “How's that going at the Defense Department?”

Hegseth was unapologetic: “DEI is not going well at the Defense Department because it’s dead.”

Boom! After years of DEI initiatives weakening our military, the current administration has finally taken decisive action to shut it down, refocusing the armed forces on their core mission: strength, readiness, and defense.

Echoing President Trump, Hegseth stated, “As the president said in his inaugural [address], we will be merit-based and colorblind.” He emphasized that the Defense Department’s focus will shift back to creating a strong, cohesive force. “We want everyone treated equally, with high standards and held accountable,” he asserted. It’s encouraging to see a defense secretary putting “war-fighting, lethality, and readiness front and center” rather than allowing the military bureaucracy to become mired in social justice initiatives.

Perhaps one of the most striking elements of Hegseth's statement, however, was his sharp critique of a popular axiom.

“Jesse, one of the dumbest phrases in military history is ‘our diversity is our strength,’” Hegseth said. “Our diversity is not our strength. Our unity and our shared purpose is our strength.”

Hegseth's declaration is not just a departure from recent policies; it’s a clarion call for soldiers to rally around their common mission: defending the United States. In an organization built on trust and teamwork, focusing on shared goals is undoubtedly more effective than exacerbating divisions based on identity.

Hegseth’s strong position is not just rhetoric; it embodies an understanding of what makes the military effective. “The Pentagon is excited to get back to that core mission,” he reported, indicating that the services are responding positively to this shift. For those who resist or refuse to adapt to these changes, he didn’t mince words: “Those that don't want to respond can work somewhere else.”

This no-nonsense approach is a sign of strong leadership intended to clear out inefficiencies and affirm that service in the military is about dedication to the nation, not adherence to a social agenda.

In a political landscape that often rewards mediocrity through the promotion of diversity initiatives, Hegseth's commitment to accountability and high standards is a breath of fresh air. As he pointedly stated, “So diversity, equity, inclusion will not be a part of the Defense Department. Not a minute long.”

"One of the dumbest phrases in military history is 'our diversity is our strength,'" says @SecDef Pete Hegseth.



"Our diversity is NOT our strength — our unity and our shared purpose is our strength." pic.twitter.com/Qpl47jLET8 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 30, 2025

For conservatives who have long believed that our military should prioritize its fundamental purpose — ensuring national security and readiness — the words of Secretary Hegseth are not only reassuring but inspiring. By affirming the value of unity over disunity and merit over identity politics, Hegseth is setting the course for a stronger and more effective military. It’s time for our forces to be great again, and with leaders like Hegseth at the helm, that vision is becoming a reality.