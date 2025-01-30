Here's What We Know so Far About the D.C. Plane Crash

There are a lot of questions regarding the tragic incident involving a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter and a civilian airliner in Washington, D.C. Wednesday night at approximately 8:48 p.m. While it may take some time to get all the answers, we have some updates from the Trump administration.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth provided a detailed update regarding the accident. In a video address shared to X, Hegseth reported that the helicopter was part of “Bravo Company, 12th Aviation Battalion at Fort Belvoir,” which was conducting an “annual proficiency training flight.” The crew involved was experienced and equipped with night vision goggles for the evaluation.

In response to the incident, Hegseth confirmed that the Army unit has been granted “a 48-hour operational pause on contingency missions,” allowing time for a thorough review of the circumstances surrounding the crash. A senior-level investigative team from the Aviation Safety Center has already been deployed to Washington, D.C., to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the situation.

Hegseth emphasized the urgency of the investigation, stating, “We anticipate that the investigation will quickly be able to determine whether the aircraft was in the corridor and at the right altitude at the time of the incident.” As notifications to the next of kin are still ongoing, he expressed heartfelt condolences, acknowledging, “It’s a tragedy, a horrible loss of life for those 64 souls on that civilian airliner.”

With the focus shifting from rescue operations to recovery efforts, Hegseth stated, “I can’t imagine… it’s gone from a rescue mission to a recovery mission.” He assured that the Defense Department is committed to uncovering the truth, saying, “We are actively investigating to find out what happened and why.”

The Secretary concluded with a solemn note, “Our thoughts and prayers go out… to their families and their communities,” as the nation grapples with this devastating loss.

Update on Guantanamo Bay Operations and @SecDef Hegseth Addresses Tragic Mishap Involving US Army Helicopter pic.twitter.com/80J5djB4oP — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) January 30, 2025

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy also addressed the media, concerning the crash. Duffy began by clarifying that he currently lacks specific information regarding the experience levels of the military pilots involved. However, he emphasized the nature of the operation, stating, “This was classified as a training mission.”

Reflecting on public perceptions, Duffy noted, “Sometimes people could think that a training mission is someone who is inexperienced in the cockpit.” He reiterated that training missions conducted in the D.C. area are designed for pilots to gain valuable flight hours and experience. He pointedly stated, “So don’t read into that… how many hours the pilots on the military aircraft had.”

The conversation then shifted to comments made by President Trump regarding the incident's preventability. A reporter brought up the President's statement and raised concerns about communication with air traffic control. Duffy responded affirmatively to the question of preventability, saying, “Absolutely,” supporting the President’s viewpoint that the incident could have been avoided.

Duffy further urged patience, stating, “We are going to wait for all the information to come in from this vantage point.” His remarks underscore the importance of a thorough investigation to uncover the details surrounding the crash.

As this tragic incident continues to unfold, Secretary Duffy's insights provide essential context on the operations involved and the ongoing inquiries aimed at preventing such occurrences in the future.

Transportation Sec Sean Duffy: This was absolutely preventable. pic.twitter.com/DRpq1Lqg23 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 30, 2025

President Trump is expected to speak about the tragedy at 11 a.m. ET.