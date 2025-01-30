The Morning Briefing: Trump's Rebranding Will Bring an All New Clientele to Guantánamo Bay

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Quellroöd was forever haunted by the feeling that he was a bassoonist in a gifted clam baker's body.

President Donald Trump's private sector prowess in the real estate industry is well known, of course. Prior to entering politics, Trump made a fortune by matching the right clientele with the right property. It's a talent that served him very well and one that obviously has value in his political endeavors too. While making good on his campaign promise to rid our streets of violent criminals who came into this country illegally, Trump has reimagined the purpose of the Guantánamo Bay Detention Center, a.k.a. GITMO.

Robert has the story:

Barack Obama wanted to close down the military prison at Guantanamo Bay, and Old Joe Biden freed numerous jihad terrorists in an effort to empty it altogether, but now Donald Trump has found a new use for Gitmo: He has directed that it be prepared to house criminal illegal migrants. This is a superb idea for several reasons. Back in 2002, President George W. Bush established the Guantanamo Bay detention camp to hold jihad terrorists and “illegal enemy combatants.” Since then, it has housed al-Qaeda and Taliban jihadis, including 9/11 mastermind Khalid Shaikh Mohammed. Now only 15 prisoners remain there, so there is a great deal of available space. Sending criminal illegal migrants to Gitmo would illustrate to the world that the Trump administration is serious about ending the illegal migrant influx. It would also drive home the point that Trump has made many times, that hostile governments are emptying their prisons and sending their prisoners to the U.S., and that the inundation of illegal migrants, including dangerous criminals, truly constitutes an invasion. Invading forces should be treated as the “illegal enemy combatants” that they, in fact, are.

As surprises in the news go, this is one of the greatest ones I've had in a while. After four years of a presidential administration that celebrated criminality, we now have someone in charge who revels in proving that he is the opposite of whatever the hell went on during the Biden slog. Trump is willing to treat heinous people like they're heinous people. That's a radical departure from Team Biden's approach.

Trump envisions GITMO as a destination for criminals who are so vile that, "we don’t even trust their countries to hold them because we don’t want them coming back. We're going to send them to Guantánamo."

In the past, many of the countries we'd send bad people back to wouldn't do anything to keep them from trying to enter the United States illegally again. Some of the governments we send people back to actively try to aid people who want to illegally emigrate to the United States. They pretty much give them everything but luxury transportation.

GITMO can now provide an added layer of security from violent people who may have had revolving doors on our southern border. Yes, tightening border security does too, but there will always be places to sneak across (or under), even if there's a wall.

What I admire most right now about President Trump and his administration is the laser-like focus everyone has on their objectives. It's quite the contrast to January of 2017. I'm sure that most of the intentions were good back then, but there were a lot of, shall we say, distractions. The Trump 47 administration has tuned out all of the hostile media noise and moves methodically from one objective to the next. In unison.

I shoot craps whenever I am at a casino. The early part of Trump 47's first 100 days in office is starting to feel like an amazing long roll that another player is having. A roll that's making everyone at the table win a lot.

Everything Isn't Awful

