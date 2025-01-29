Former Kenyan President Calls for Foreign Self-Reliance: 'You Don't Pay Taxes in America'

President Donald Trump announced recently that the United States would temporarily suspend aid to foreign countries while the administration reviewed and updated current policies in an effort to reduce spending. Despite what the mainstream media may report, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that there would be exceptions for "emergency food programs and military aid to Israel and Egypt," as well as "humanitarian programs that provide life-saving medicine, medical services, food, shelter. and subsistence assistance."

Still, the announcement was met with anger and panic by many. But one foreign leader actually seems to be on board with the idea.

Former Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta spoke at the East Africa Region Global Health Security Summit this week, and he told foreign leaders, at least the ones in Africa, that maybe they need to stop panicking and find better ways to take care of themselves. It was actually pretty amusing:

People the other day crying, 'Oh, I don't know, Trump has removed money. He said he's not giving us anymore money...' Why are you crying? It's not your government. It's not your country. He has no reason to give you anything. You don't pay taxes in America. He is appealing to his people... This is a wake-up call for you to say, 'Okay, what are we doing to do to help ourselves'? Instead of crying, what are we going to do... to support ourselves? Because nobody is going to continue holding out a hand there to give you — it is time to use our resources for the right things. We are the ones using them for the wrong things.

His speech was met with some laughter and applause.

Former president of Kenya mocks countries who are upset Trump that said he won’t give blank checks anymore to foreign governments.



“Why are you crying? It’s not your government! He has no reason to give you anything. You don’t pay taxes in America.” pic.twitter.com/Oe614c8sFT — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 29, 2025

On a more serious note, the former president called for peace on the continent, according to the Kenya News Agency. He suggested that internal conflicts were some of the main reasons why African nations couldn't support themselves.

"We have lost more people to bullets fired by Africans upon Africans than we have lost to coronavirus. And we have spent more to kill ourselves than we have spent on protecting our health and our society," he said, adding, "By fostering unity and cooperation among nations, Africa can harness its potential and ensure that its wealth is directed toward sustainable development and the well-being of its people."

I'll admit that Africa is not my area of expertise, but this Uhuru Kenyatta seems like a pretty intelligent guy. Heck, he seems more intelligent than half of the people in the United States. I saw some crazy posts on X earlier this week when the Trump administration made a similar announcement about various domestic assistance programs. Posts like this one:

For those asking, this means as of Tuesday, Americans won't receive WIC, Snap, Section 8, Unemployment, Welfare, grants for school. When are we taking to the streets? #FreezeofFrederalAid#TrumpforPrison https://t.co/JgluadSZD7 pic.twitter.com/PS7JQvR1f3 — Kara J (@hopefullofpeace) January 28, 2025

Kenyatta was Kenya's fourth president, serving from 2013 until 2022.