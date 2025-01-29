This is War, After All: Trump Prepares to Send 30,000 Criminal Illegals to Gitmo

Barack Obama wanted to close down the military prison at Guantanamo Bay, and Old Joe Biden freed numerous jihad terrorists in an effort to empty it altogether, but now Donald Trump has found a new use for Gitmo: He has directed that it be prepared to house criminal illegal migrants. This is a superb idea for several reasons.

Back in 2002, President George W. Bush established the Guantanamo Bay detention camp to hold jihad terrorists and “illegal enemy combatants.” Since then, it has housed al-Qaeda and Taliban jihadis, including 9/11 mastermind Khalid Shaikh Mohammed. Now only 15 prisoners remain there, so there is a great deal of available space.

Sending criminal illegal migrants to Gitmo would illustrate to the world that the Trump administration is serious about ending the illegal migrant influx. It would also drive home the point that Trump has made many times, that hostile governments are emptying their prisons and sending their prisoners to the U.S., and that the inundation of illegal migrants, including dangerous criminals, truly constitutes an invasion. Invading forces should be treated as the “illegal enemy combatants” that they, in fact, are.

Using Gitmo to house criminal migrants would also be a powerful deterrent to others who are planning now to make the trek over the border. A new migrant caravan set out for the U.S. border on Jan. 2, likely intending to test Trump’s resolve in securing the border and keeping illegals out. If 30,000 illegal and criminal migrants really end up in Gitmo, it’s virtually certain that some who are hoping to discover that the border is more vulnerable than Trump would like it to be will suddenly lose their stomach for the trip.

Fox News reported Wednesday that Trump announced: “Today I'm also signing an executive order to instruct the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security to begin preparing the 30,000-person migrant facility at Guantanamo Bay. Most people don't even know about it." Fox added that “it was later learned that Trump signed a presidential memorandum, not an executive order, on the matter.” A presidential memorandum doesn’t have the gravitas of an executive order, and can be rescinded by one (as well as by a later presidential memorandum), but otherwise it has the force of law.

According to Fox, Trump “said there are 30,000 beds at Guantanamo to house the detainees who pose a threat to the American public, adding that putting them there will ensure they do not come back.” The president explained: "Some of them are so bad, we don’t even trust their countries to hold them because we don’t want them coming back. We’re going to send them to Guantanamo. It’s a tough place to get out of." Indeed.

Trump also said that sending criminal migrants to Gitmo will work toward "eradicating the scourge" of migrant crime in the U.S., and there is no doubt about that. Strolling into the U.S., getting flown free of charge to New York, Chicago, or Los Angeles and living on welfare in a luxury hotel rent-free, and committing crimes with impunity while the legal system looks the other way is one thing; languishing in Guantanamo Bay is quite another.

The predictable whining about Trump’s move has already begun, as Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has complained that “in an act of brutality, the new US government announces the imprisonment at the Guantanamo Naval Base, located in illegally occupied territory [Cuba], of thousands of migrants that it forcibly expels, and will place them next to the well-known prisons of torture and illegal detention."

Well, all right, Diaz-Canal. How about this: Instead of sending the criminal illegal migrants to Guantanamo Bay, why don’t we just send them to Havana? If you’re so worried about their welfare, you won’t have any problem with taking care of them yourself, right? Maybe you could put them up at the Palace of the Revolution. It would be for the people, after all.

Diaz-Canel and other Marxists and crypto-Marxists who are moralizing about Trump’s plan should consider how they would feel if the U.S. emptied its prisons and sent the most violent and unhinged prisoners to walk the desolate streets of his workers’ paradise. If that had ever happened, the Cuban government would be raising the roof at the UN and the International Criminal Court, demanding that the Yanqui oppressor be brought to heel. But when Trump proposes to take action to counter the same thing to be done to his country, it’s “an act of brutality.”

The tired guilt-tripping doesn’t work anymore. Trump isn’t buying it. Neither are the American people. Get Gitmo ready.