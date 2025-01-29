Genocidal Islamic Jihadis Terrorize Nigerian Christians

The decades-long Nigerian genocide continues with ever more escalation of Islamic jihadi violence against Christians, which continues to make Nigeria the deadliest place in the world to be Christian.

The genocidal violence in Nigeria, ongoing since around 2009, has killed 60,000+ Christians and displaced tens of millions over the years. Yet the Biden administration removed Nigeria from the list of Countries of Particular Concern that have “severe violations of religious freedom.” Hopefully, Donald Trump will reverse that and finally recognize the horrendous persecution of Christians in Nigeria. Indeed, in 2023, the sobering statistics are that Nigerians accounted for an estimated 82% of Christians killed globally for their faith.

Unfortunately, most Westerners only seem to care about jihad-loving Gazans. When Hamas operatives are killed in Gaza, there are marches and protests and aid donations and political furor. Not so for Christians daily persecuted and murdered in numerous countries across Africa, South America, and Asia (including in Gaza). That would require woke Westerners to admit that Islam and Communism are the two ideologies most responsible for the severe persecution of Christians worldwide.

From International Christian Concern’s (ICC) Persecution.org, Jan. 24:

Boko Haram is escalating attacks on Christian communities in Chibok, Borno state, displacing more than 4,000 Christians in recent days. In a series of coordinated raids, Boko Haram targeted the Christian villages of Njila, Banziir, Shikarkir, and Yirmirmug, burning homes, torching churches, and killing five people. During the most recent attack on Monday, terrorists descended on Shikarkir and Yirmirmug in the early morning, displacing more than 1,500 residents. Eyewitnesses reported that Boko Haram militants targeted Christians during these raids, intimidating them and demanding they convert to Islam or face death. The violence destroyed Ekklesiyar Yan’uwa, a church, and the loss of livestock, food supplies, and livelihoods.

Ibrahim Yana is a farmer who had to flee for his life from Shikarkir. “We are living in fear,” he mourned. “They burned down our church and homes. Many of us have lost everything.” And still, the international aid pours into Hamas-run Gaza as Nigeria is ignored.

Since 2009, Boko Haram and other jihadis have enforced their reign of terror, striving to massacre Christians and more moderate Muslims in their quest to establish an Islamic caliphate.

[ICC] Boko Haram has orchestrated numerous atrocities, including the killing of tens of thousands of civilians, the displacement of more than 2.5 million people, and the destruction of churches, schools, and entire communities across Nigeria’s northeast.

Yes, Boko Haram has only escalated its violence in recent years, and thus the genocide continues while the world is silent. “And [God] said to him: What hast thou done? The voice of thy brother's blood crieth to me from the earth” (Genesis 4:10). Urge your religious leaders and the Trump administration to recognize the heinous crimes being perpetrated in Nigeria.