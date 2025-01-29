We're as Mad as Hell and We're Not Going to Take This Anymore

Today is Opposite Day in Washington, D.C. when the entitled whiny little [EXPLETIVE DELETED] who lord it over the rest of us from their cushy bureaucratic perches will soon learn that their every attempt to undercut President Donald Trump brings him closer to victory over the Deep State.

There's a lot to unpack in that one sentence. Let me break it down for you one item at a time.

As you're probably aware by now, the chief executive of the executive branch (that's Trump to you and me) sent a mass email to all the federal workers under his purview (that's all of them), offering them eight months' pay to take early retirement. All they have to do is reply to the email with "RETIRE" in the subject line.

I suggested on X — mostly joking but kind of not — that Trump should have made the offer opt-in rather than opt-out. As in, federal workers would have to opt into continued employment. Trump might have tricked another 30,000 employees into taking the early R. Heh.

As PJ's own Richard Fernandez pointed out, "The 8-month severance package is the first of several probable moves to reduce the size of govt. The reality that drives it is the bare fact that govt is running out of money to keep paying a bloated bureaucracy indefinitely but it can pay them for 8 months more."

Most organizations follow the 80/20 Rule. 20% of the employees perform about 80% of the work. I'm told that in government bureaus, it's probably more like 20% does 100% of the work. The 80/20 Rule works in the private sector so long as a business remains profitable. It takes much longer for a government to go into bankruptcy but it can happen. Functionally, we're already there. We can't afford the 80% in their cushy perches doing nothing any longer.

In their hearts, they know this. By their actions... man, did they just piss me off.

Speaking of entitled whiny little [EXPLETIVE DELETED], two federal workers just sued "to stop the federal government's HR office from emailing all civilian federal staff at once, saying it violates privacy rules."

"The Office of Personnel Management is testing a system to send emails to roughly 2.3 million federal employees from a single email address, according to the agency's website. The new feature would allow senior Trump administration officials to communicate directly with staff across the government, rather than relying on managers to distribute information."

It's the lawsuit equivalent to responding to Trump's emailed retirement offer with "NA NA NA NA NA NA NA I CAN'T HEAR YOU." The nerve of these people, right?

So, finally, when I refer to America's Iron Rice Bowl class as "entitled whiny little [EXPLETIVE DELETED]," I assume you need no explanation or clarification about what I might really mean by that. So let's get on to the meat of the matter.

Glenn Reynolds quipped at Instapundit earlier today, "This seems more likely to produce a 'burn it all down' response than sympathy." And Elon Musk just posted a poll showing that "Downsizing government is the most popular issue by far."

Trump issued a legal executive order banning DEI in the federal government, only established in the last four years under the Joe Biden Cabal. Federal workers — including in the Air Force — by taking DEI underground, disobey their boss. Trump sends a mass email to the workers in his charge, and they respond with a suit saying he can't even email them.

I feel like Howard Beale in "Network," shouting into the void, "I'm as mad as hell and I'm not going to take this anymore!" It's for certain I'm not the only one — and the more they resist, the angrier we get, and the more popular downsizing them out of existence becomes.

The Beast is out of control. Trump and the DOGE boys might be able to tame it, but not without public pressure provided by you, me, and all your other favorite PJ Media/Townhall writers.

