The Morning Briefing: Hope for America — We Survived Carter and Now (Almost) Biden

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Zerbergen refused to address his years-long distrust of people who prefer their peanuts unsalted.

When I began working on yesterday's Briefing, it was just a few hours after the news of Jimmy Carter's death had broken. I was trying to impose a 24-hour grace period on myself. Well, it's a day later and I've more than had my fill of the St. Jimmy of Peanut Farm revisionist history orgy in the mainstream media.

Americans of a certain age (mine) have now had the misfortune of living through the two worst presidents in the history of the Republic. While it is true that people from the late 1860s would no doubt make a case to get Andrew Johnson on the list, most Americans who are alive today are comfortable with James Earl Carter and Joseph Robinette Biden occupying the top two spots.

Most Americans who are sane, that is.

We're all painfully aware of Biden's myriad flaws and failures. Because he's still kinda/sorta in office, the Democrats' flying monkeys in the mainstream media can't get to work on their revisionist histories just yet. Because they are truly the enemy of the people, those will be happening in the not-too-distant future.

Right now, we're being treated to the spectacle of all of the Biden apologists feigning shock at the state of the old boy's brain. It's a whiplash pivot from the party line of the last few years. Yesterday, my Twitchy colleague Brett T. posted this compilation of Biden's water-carriers insisting that Biden was energetic and sharp, both oft-repeated talking points. The reality, of course, never supported those contentions:

Legacy Media: We had no idea Biden was cognitively impaired the last four years.



Joe Biden the last four years: pic.twitter.com/uILqHSWinO — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 31, 2024

Jimmy Carter's presidency was awful for different reasons. The man was entirely ill-suited to the task of being president. The catchphrase in most of the MSM obits is that Carter with the victim of "circumstances beyond his control." That could be said about anyone who has ever held the office. The leftists would like to pretend it was unique to Carter's presidency as a way to give him a pass for being so monumentally inept.

The tale that's being told now is that Carter's post-presidency was some extraordinary humanitarian gift to the world.

That's a load of crap.

As I mentioned in yesterday's Briefing, Carter's real legacy is the anti-Semitism that's so pervasive in the Democratic Party today. Catherine did a deep dive on that yesterday, which kicked off with this damning paragraph:

Jimmy Carter is dead, and he leaves behind him a legacy of utter failure as president and beyond. Among his numerous disastrous policies still harming the world today are his decades of legitimizing terrorist Hamas and undermining Israel. While Americans eulogize a man with no major lasting accomplishment, some Israeli and Jewish outlets are more bitterly remembering an antisemitic politician who spent years backstabbing them to appease radical jihadis.

Ouch. But true.

Chris offered a fellow Georgian's perspective on Carter in which he succinctly debunked the glorious post-presidency nonsense:

Carter became an even worse ex-president than he was a president. He never could resist the chance to badmouth his Republican successors, and he constantly sided with the “Palestinian” cause and did everything he could to thwart Israel’s right to exist peacefully. His treatment of Israel alone undoes any supposedly wonderful Sunday School lesson and every Habitat for Humanity house he ever had a hand in building.

Nailed it.

There was no redemption for his failures as president in the forty-plus years after he left office. As Chris wrote, he was actually a bigger train wreck then. The campus "Free Palestine" loons are carrying on Carter's work.

The leftists in the MSM are having a field day whitewashing the real Jimmy Carter record after having to be semi-honest about Joe Biden for a bit. They're back in their element and it's too much even for someone like me who writes about these idiots all the time.

OK, now that I've gotten that off my chest, I'd like to wrap up on a positive note. I'll even bring Andrew Johnson into it.

Four years of Johnson led to eight years with Ulysses S. Grant in the White House. His was a brilliant presidency at a difficult time, even though we don't teach kids about that in school.

Four years of Jimmy Carter led to eight years of Ronald Reagan. That worked out rather well.

Now, four years of Joe Biden has led to the spectacular political rebirth of Donald Trump. We can't know for sure, but all indications are that the Trump 47 experience is going to be a hell of a ride.

The United States of America has a pretty good track record of bouncing back brilliantly after suffering through a political cancer in the Oval Office. That's something that would have been helpful to dwell upon at any point in the last four years. It would be great to not have to go through the dark times to get to the sunshine, but such is the nature of this weird human existence of ours.

Tomorrow is 2025. The sunshine is coming back.

Everything Isn't Awful

VIP

Defund Universities With Ties to U.S. Enemies

Biden’s Empty Legacy: Trillions Spent, Nothing to Show

Trump’s Support of Mike Johnson Was the Right Move

GOLD. MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit - Replay

COVID-19: How Has It Been 5 Years?

Trump Broke Him/Her/They/Them/Zher

Bee Me

