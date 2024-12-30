Ellen Page Still Looks Miserable After Succumbing to the Trans Cult

If you listen to members of the trans cult, they’ll tell you that transitioning is a medically necessary, life-saving procedure that lets people “be who they really are” — or some other such nonsense. In just a few short years, this movement has wormed its way into the mainstream, mastering the art of emotional manipulation. Meanwhile, the medical community, blinded by dollar signs, eagerly endorses these barbaric procedures for children, using emotionally charged lines like, “Would you rather have a dead son or a living daughter?” to pressure parents into compliance.

It's a sick, sad world we live in.

The entire premise is false, of course. A 2022 study found that transitioning offers no measurable medical benefits for children. Research indicates that as many as 90% of kids experiencing gender confusion outgrow those feelings by adulthood if they aren’t pushed toward transitioning, either socially or medically.

That same year, the UK-based nonprofit Sex Matters revealed that the supposed benefits of “gender-affirming care” are no better than a placebo. Moreover, a Swedish study dealt a serious blow to one of the central claims of gender activists, finding no evidence that transitioning reduces the risk of suicide among children.

It's not really any better for adults either. Just look at Ellen Page.

Seriously, ever since she succumbed to the trans cult, she's never looked genuinely happy. Yet ever since she came out as transgender, the message that the media pushes is how happy she has become. It's ridiculously obvious why this narrative of newfound happiness is being pushed: she isn't happy.

Last year she was promoting her memoir and insisted repeatedly she was finally happy and “fully living” life for the first time.

In his first UK interview for his book Pageboy, @TheElliotPage shares how it feels to get to where he needed to be to feel like he’s fully living his life and his message for anyone struggling in the way he did for so many years. 🙏#Lorraine pic.twitter.com/0AJ22k4Ru4 — Lorraine (@lorraine) June 21, 2023

Does she look happy there? She doesn't to me.

Well, there's a brand new Ellen "Elliot" Page video now, where we're once again being expected to fall for the claim that she's now finally happy when her demeanor says otherwise.

"My message to my younger self would just be like, you know who you are, you know, and please embrace that," she says in the video clip. "I feel for me, it was... I understood my truth. I felt it very strongly. And it was all of these external forces and noises that pushed and pulled and made me sort of lose track of who I was."

She continued, "And so I guess to my younger self, I'd say that discomfort and that pain you're feeling, that that is not yours, that is theirs. And to just keep going on the journey of embracing who you truly are, and that's what's going to lead you to happiness."

Transgender Elliot Page gives a message on happiness to ‘he/hims’ younger self.



I’ve never seen someone look so happy.



“Keep going on the journey of embracing who you truly are, and that's what's gonna lead you to happiness.”



Page, 36, transitioned to a male after knowing… pic.twitter.com/6g8GRJfQRO — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 30, 2024

Again, can you say she looks happy here? I see a sad, tortured soul who has severe mental health problems that haven't gone away just because she had a double mastectomy and took hormones to change her voice to sound like a man.

