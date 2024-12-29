J.K. Rowling Is Right: There Are No Trans Kids

J.K. Rowling has once again found herself at the center of a firestorm, this time for her bold statements asserting that transgender children do not exist.

A user on X accused her of having a “hateful focus on trans kids” and declared it “hurtful and unnecessary.”

Rowling didn’t hold back.

“There are no trans kids,” she declared. “No child is 'born in the wrong body'. There are only adults like you, prepared to sacrifice the health of minors to bolster your belief in an ideology that will end up wreaking more harm than lobotomies and false memory syndrome combined.”

Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter books, is no stranger to this debate and has been the target of hate and even death threats for speaking the truth about transgender ideology.

And, no matter what the gender activists say, Rowling is correct.

A 2022 study revealed that transitioning children offers no medical benefit for young people. Research shows that up to 90% of children who experience gender confusion will no longer identify as transgender in adulthood if they are not pushed toward transitioning, whether socially or medically.

At the same time, the two studies most commonly cited to justify transitioning minors are deeply flawed. Both studies excluded participants who dropped out—likely those with negative experiences—resulting in a skewed outcome that favored those who reported benefits. Additionally, a Swedish study undermined one of the central claims made by gender activists by finding zero evidence that transitioning children reduces the risk of suicide.

In July 2022, London’s Tavistock Clinic, the only transgender clinic in England for children, shut down due to concerns that surgeries were being performed without adequate attention to children’s mental health. The National Health Service (NHS) in the UK later banned the use of puberty blockers in most cases and ceased recommending social transitioning for children. This marks a broader shift as Finland, France, and even Sweden have also stopped recommending gender transitioning for children. These countries have chosen to prioritize psychosocial support over administering potentially harmful drugs or performing body-altering procedures. Norway followed suit last year with similar recommendations. The World Health Organization has also supported this approach, acknowledging the lack of scientific evidence for “gender-affirming care” for minors.

In the same year, a study by the UK-based nonprofit Sex Matters found that the alleged benefits of “gender-affirming care” were no greater than a placebo effect.

Earlier this year, the NHS declared that sex is a biological fact. While this might seem like an obvious statement, it represents a significant departure from prevailing gender ideology.

The truth is, no one is born in the wrong body—transgenderism is a mental health disorder, not a natural condition. While transgender ideology is impacting various aspects of life, from sports to access to private spaces like bathrooms and locker rooms, its destructive influence on children is especially evil and must be stopped. Rowling’s comments have ignited an important conversation about the rights of children, and I applaud her for speaking out about it.