Here's A Great Sign That the New Trump Admin Will Be a Well-Oiled Machine

Trump’s first term faced significant challenges from a lack of loyalty and discipline within his ranks. Some of his appointees seemed more focused on securing lucrative book deals filled with sensational claims, while others leaked information at every opportunity. Additionally, some personnel choices were puzzling and likely hindered his ability to govern as effectively as possible. However, it seems the new Trump transition is already taking steps to address these past missteps, setting a more disciplined tone, which is likely going to mean a far more effective and efficient administration this time around.

And that’s thanks to Susie Wiles, Trump’s incoming White House chief of staff.

Wiles recently issued a memo that sets the tone for how the incoming administration intends to operate, ensuring focus, clarity, and a no-nonsense approach to governance.

In the memo, Wiles instructed all nominees who require Senate confirmation to avoid any social media activity unless explicitly approved by Trump’s legal team. This directive is a clear signal that the administration wants to avoid unnecessary distractions and prevent missteps in the critical confirmation process.

“While this instruction has been delivered previously, I am reiterating that no member of the incoming administration or Transition speaks for the United States or the President-elect himself,” Wiles wrote in a memo, which was obtained by The New York Post. “Accordingly, all intended nominees should refrain from any public social media posts without prior approval of the incoming White House counsel.”

By emphasizing restraint on platforms known for fueling controversies, Wiles is establishing that the administration’s public image will be carefully managed.

Another key point in the memo is that no one on the transition team or in the incoming administration has the authority to speak on behalf of Trump or the U.S. without explicit approval. This ensures that there will be no confusion about who is setting the administration’s policies and priorities. It’s a move that demonstrates Wiles’ commitment to running a tight ship.

The timing of this memo is noteworthy, especially as speculation arises that it may have been prompted by recent backlash over comments made by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy about H-1B visas. Although neither Musk nor Ramaswamy requires Senate confirmation—they are spearheading Trump’s non-governmental Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)—their remarks stirred controversy among MAGA supporters, highlighting the importance of unified messaging.

Trump’s nominees have refrained from posting on social media from their public accounts, per a review from The Post, indicating the top-town directive has been heeded. Those who could face tough questioning — such as former Democrats like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard, tapped to lead the Department of Health and Human Services and the Office of National Intelligence, respectively — have also quieted down since Christmas. All nominees have been in closed-door discussions with senators on Capitol Hill in recent weeks — including some Democrats — to whip up support. Even Hegseth — whose confirmation was on thin ice due to some GOP reservations — has since received backing from Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), who said she had “encouraging conversations” with him.

This is all a positive sign that Wiles will run a tight ship, and that's exactly what Trump needs.