Disney-Pixar's Deleted LGBTQ Scene Reportedly Sees the Light of Day

Here at PJ Media, we’ve chronicled the woke turn that Disney has taken in recent years. It’s a far cry from the wholesome entertainment that Walt Disney championed, a type of entertainment that held up American and Judeo-Christian values.

The company may be moving away from wokeness and back toward its founder’s original vision, albeit in baby steps. Last week, PJ Media’s Catherine Salgado brought us the news that Disney-Pixar chose to cut an LGBTQ storyline from its upcoming series “Win or Lose.”

That storyline played out in a single scene that the studio cut from the series. The studio said in a statement, “When it comes to animated content for a younger audience, we recognize that many parents would prefer to discuss certain subjects with their children on their own terms and timeline,” the studio said in a statement.

Now we can see what is reportedly a rough version of the scene. An X account called Lost Media Busters has posted a preliminary pencil sketch of what is supposed to be the scene in question.

According to the video that Lost Media Busters posted, part of the scene takes place in a bathroom. (What is it with these people and bathrooms?) A character named Kai, who is apparently a boy who presents as a girl, accompanies another girl in the bathroom. As Kai looks in the mirror, he sees fractured reflections that are supposed to represent his gender confusion.

Kai runs out of the bathroom, sits on the ground, buries his head in his hands, and maybe cries. Then his phone buzzes; it’s a call from his dad. The dad talks about how proud he is to watch his son play. Kai drops his phone, and pieces of his face metaphorically fall off, again representing his gender confusion.

A coach comes up to check on Kai, and he notices that something’s wrong. The two have a brief conversation in which the coach tells Kai that the team supports him.

🚨BREAKING🚨: Here's the entire now-removed LGBTQ+ scene from Pixar's Win Or Lose. https://t.co/oqovp3tueG pic.twitter.com/Bnh7dtwEpi — Lost Media Busters | @lostmediabusters.bsky.social (@LostMediaBuster) December 17, 2024

Side note: The music in this rough sketch scene doesn’t have anything to do with the show; it’s from the late George Wilkins’ magnificent score for the Space Mountain attraction. It bothers me personally that somebody put my favorite Disney composer’s music on this scene.

I’ve watched the scene a couple of times (and the dialogue notes at the bottom left corner of the screen are hard to catch), and it seems like a bunch of sideways energy. Forget the politics of it all; if Kai’s plight isn’t the main plot of the episode, the scene comes across as something a writer shoehorned into the show to make a woke point — which isn’t much of a shock, given Disney’s track record the past couple of years.

I don’t know anything else about “Win or Lose,” although as somebody whose family lives in the softball world, it sounds interesting to me. I’m glad Disney removed something that at best sounds contrived and unnecessary and at worst sounds like more left-wing indoctrination. Maybe there’s hope for Disney to go back to its bread and butter yet.

