Trump Makes His Choice for Speaker (And Many People Aren't Going to Like It)

There's been a lot of debate over which Republican will become Speaker of the House when the U.S. House of Representatives begins a new term in a few weeks, especially after the man who currently holds the title made some controversial decisions over the last month.

But if once and soon-to-be President Donald Trump has his way, Mike Johnson will keep his job. Trump took to Truth Social on Monday to endorse the incumbent congressman from Louisiana. After a bit of rambling on other topics, he threw his support behind Johnson, stating, "Speaker Mike Johnson is a good, hard working, religious man. He will do the right thing, and we will continue to WIN. Mike has my Complete & Total Endorsement. MAGA!!!" You can read the entire post here:

Johnson took to X to respond to the president's endorsement, saying, "Together, we will quickly deliver on your America First agenda and usher in the new golden age of America."

Trump's endorsement may be something of a shocker to some Republicans after the two men butted heads over spending bills earlier this month, largely disagreeing over the fact that Trump wanted to suspend the nation’s debt ceiling. As a matter of fact, Trump and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) leaders Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy played a major role in striking down the initial bipartisan deal that Johnson struck with House Democrats.

Even so, Musk apparently approved of Trump's decision, as he, too, took to X to endorse Johnson.

I feel the same way! You have my full support. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 30, 2024

But not all Republicans are in support of Johnson. Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, who has a reputation for being fiscally conservative, cited Johnson's willingness to send money to Ukraine as one reason not to back him.

I respect and support President Trump, but his endorsement of Mike Johnson is going to work out about as well as his endorsement of Speaker Paul Ryan. We’ve seen Johnson partner with the democrats to send money to Ukraine, authorize spying on Americans, and blow the budget. pic.twitter.com/6Y7GAkcBzJ — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 30, 2024

Indiana Rep. Victoria Spartz appeared on Fox News on Monday and said that based on Johnson's track record, she doesn't believe he will be able to deliver on Trump's agenda for the country.

"If Speaker Johnson wants to be speaker, then he needs to lay out that plan and commit to that plan, not like what he did last year. He committed on the House floor to have a fiscal commission so we have a plan for debt ceiling increase, which President Trump is right about, we have no plan. He was afraid to put it on the floor. He was afraid to put [the] budget on the floor," she said.

However, New York Rep. Mike Lawler said Republicans are "playing with fire" if they choose not to back Johnson. While appearing on "This Week" on ABC Sunday, Lawler said, "The fact is that Mike Johnson inherited a disaster when Matt Gaetz and several of my colleagues teamed up with 208 Democrats to remove Kevin McCarthy, which will go down as the single stupidest thing I've ever seen in politics."

It will be interesting to see if Republicans rally behind Johnson after Trump's endorsement or if the debate heats up before the next vote for speaker.