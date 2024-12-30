‘Kill Shot’ and the Impacts of Men in Women’s Sports

In September 2022, 17-year-old high school volleyball player Payton McNabb was seriously injured during a match by an opposing player, a boy who decided he was transgender. The injuries Payton received plague her to this day. The Independent Women's Forum has her story and has produced a documentary about her struggle and her heroic journey to stand up for the rights of women and girls.

Payton's story highlights, among other things, one of the most pernicious aspects of the transgender movement: the utter disregard for other people. It is not enough that children are sexualized and their bodies and minds irrevocably altered by surgery, hormones, and puberty blockers. Those things are more than odious. It is the callous disregard the movement shows for anyone who is not just sympathetic but wildly and enthusiastically supportive of this demographic.

In the video, it is noted that the family lost friends and family members over the issue. They may have been too frightened to speak out in support of Payton or wanted to be seen on the politically correct side of history. Or perhaps they had genuinely bought into all of the rhetoric surrounding the transgender issue and were true believers. In a situation as emotionally charged as transgenderism, it is hard to tell who is an acolyte and who has been intimidated into submission.

In Payton's case, it went beyond the injustice and unfairness of boys competing in girl's sports. You may have noticed in the video that the boy who injured Payton reached out to her. In most cases such as these, an athlete feels remorse over injuring an opposing player. However, the boy who inflicted the damage on Payton did not reach out to apologize or wish her well. Instead, he reached out to gloat, telling her that he was living rent-free inside her head and accusing her of being obsessed with him. In other words, he called the girl he had seriously injured expressly to gloat.

Payton will likely deal with the effects of her injury for the rest of her life. What kind of person is proud of doing such a thing to another person? How much of one's humanity must one give away to see something like this as an achievement?

Does the trans community, which has claimed time and again that it has been victimized and even "genocided," view these reckless and wanton acts as something to be praised and, worse yet, repeated? Will this man's actions be used as an example for advancing the cause of transgenderism?

The movement long ago reached the stage of "by any means necessary." We have seen it in school shootings and social media posts with veiled and not-so-veiled threats, along with incursions not just into sports but into women's restrooms and other female spaces.

If the trans movement views what happened to Payton not just as acceptable but even laudable, then it has become the very thing it claims to oppose. If anyone who does not number herself among the transgendered or their supporters is fair game, then trans people are in danger of caring more about being trans people than actual human beings.

When will the moment come when the trans movement takes stock of itself and realizes that civilized beings do not victimize others? One would think that a cadre of people who claim to be perpetually in the crosshairs would recognize the dangerous irony of injuring another person for no reason rather than jettison its humanity and dignity to prove a point.

The message is that this group of people has no regard for anyone else's humanity and no regard for its own.