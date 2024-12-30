China Hacks the U.S. Treasury

Weren't we promised that with the advent of the Biden administration, the adults would be back in charge? Yeah, about that, time is getting short for them to show up.

Advertisement

On Monday, a report was relased that a Chinese hacker gained access to the U.S. Treasury Department. According to the report, this was a state-sponsored attack, and the hacker was affiliated with the Chinese government. Although the announcement was made on Monday, Fox News said officials learned about the breach on December 8. A spokesperson for the department said:

Once Treasury was alerted by the service provider, we immediately contacted Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and have worked with law enforcement partners across the government to ascertain the impact of this incident. The compromised BeyondTrust service has been taken offline and there is no evidence indicating the threat actor has continued access to Treasury systems or information.

The Post Millennial reports that in a letter to lawmakers, the department explained that the hacker infiltrated Treasury's system through "access to a key used by the vendor to secure a cloud-based service used to remotely provide technical support for Treasury Departmental Offices (DO) end users. With access to the stolen key, the threat actor was able to override the service’s security, remotely access certain Treasury DO user workstations, and access certain unclassified documents maintained by those users." In that same letter, the department said that it takes threats against its systems and data "very seriously," adding that it has bolstered its cyber defense systems over the last four years. Really? Define "seriously."

Advertisement

The breach is being referred to as a "major incident." I'd say that's one way to describe it.

Are we expected to believe that the same government that could have found and arrested a hypothetical J6 grandmother playing shuffleboard at The Villages could not have foreseen this potential attack? The same government that did track down people who were at the Capitol that day and did nothing wrong and were still brought to the Biden administration's brand of justice? No one thought to put in safeguards against this eventuality? Bueller? Bueller?

Inevitably, someone will bring up Biden's potential connections to China. The truth is that we will likely never know the extent of the family's corruption, at least in part because multiple people likely benefited from it.

That said, this is what you get when DEI and CRT become national policy. This is what you get when an administration pulls out of Afghanistan, leaving American citizens, friendly foreign nationals, and millions of dollars of equipment behind. This is what you get when you put people like Kamala Harris, Rachel Levine, Pete Buttigieg, and Sam Brinton into positions of power and hire spokespeople such as Jen Psaki and Karine Jean-Pierre because the optics ostensibly make your administration look good. This is what you get when the Oval Office is compromised by shady business deals and run by people taking their cues from outside influencers. This is what you get when the First Family is up for sale to the highest bidder. This is what you get when the DOJ worries about school board parents and people like Mark Houk. This is what you get with speechwriters who tell the president to attack white supremacists and Mega MAGA Republicans. This is what you get when you have a DHS secretary who throws open the borders and pretends that he has no idea what everyone is talking about. This is what you get when you have legislators trying to pass a "Green New Deal" and run American energy companies out of business. And this is what you get when a president orders a federal holiday to mark the death of a man who hasn't been president in decades.

Advertisement

Of course, those are not the only things, and some would-be wonks out there will point out that they are not related to national cybersecurity. But what they all have in common is that they are products of a uniparty, dominated by one side of the aisle, whose members live for greed, power and the ability to manipulate others. It is a uniparty that is so narcissistic that its members have not forgotten their oaths of office: they never cared about them in the first place.