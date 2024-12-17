The Morning Briefing: Congress Wants Taxpayers to Pick Up More Soap in the Prison Shower

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Feather grass resists the urge to grow where kilted cynics fritter away the night.

Advertisement

Just in time for Christmas — another congressional dereliction of duty vis-à-vis American taxpayers.

The United States Congress — ostensibly a functional branch of a representative republic — long ago ceded many of its responsibilities. Members of both parties prefer grandstanding hearings and photo-ops to crafting any legislation that might be helpful to the people they're supposed to be representing. Any legislation that would withstand scrutiny, that is. That's one of the reasons that we've seen an uptick in presidential executive actions for so long now.

It seems that the only time our non-representative representatives take an interest in playing congresspeople is when they're working on a ghastly omnibus bill or a continuing resolution to keep the government open.

This is the part where we all say to each other, "Who cares if the government is open or not?" We've all been on the same page regarding that for a long time.

Well, here we are again — it's continuing resolution time. This is from something Christian Josi wrote for us yesterday:

As the sun begins to set on the 118th Congress, our “leaders” are preparing to pass a bloated, out-of-control spending bill in the form of a Continuing Resolution (CR) crafted by Senate Majority Leader-for-Now Chuck Schumer. As you might imagine, the CR is a gift to Democrats, special interests, and other D.C. swamp creatures, the product of a sad party looking to squeeze out a win for itself on the way out the door.

Advertisement

The CR is a 1500-page monstrosity. The bigger the bill, the more unnecessary spending can be hidden and snuck underneath the noses of the voters. True, the voters are very, very slow to react to this ongoing abuse, but as Christian wrote, "Schumer’s CR is a celebration of everything voters rejected," in November.

It would be easy to frame this as solely a post-election revenge play on the part of Schumer and the Dems, but we all know that Republicans are a big part of the problem.

This is from a post that my friend and RedState colleague Ward Clark wrote yesterday:

.@RepChipRoy: "SWAMP'S GONNA SWAMP!"



"We're just fundamentally un-serious about spending. As long as you got a blank check you can't shrink government. If you can't shrink government you can't live free!" pic.twitter.com/Rq644JewxY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 17, 2024

Roy has been beating this drum for a while. So have Marjorie Taylor Greene and a few other Republicans. Far too few, however.

This sets quite a stage for President-elect Donald Trump's plans for the federal behemoth when he gets back into the Oval Office on January 20, 2025. Fundamentally getting the Democrats to stop spending money like drunken Kennedy cousins on a long weekend in Cabo is a tall order; it would probably be wisest for Trump to take his own part to task first.

The Department of Government Efficiency will hopefully do its job. If Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy take a machete to as much federal waste as they say they want to, it'll be a heck of a start. If there isn't as much government to fund, Congress can't keep spending as much money.

Advertisement

In theory. It is Congress, after all.

The American electorate did flex its muscle in November, but voters are going to have to keep flexing if the people they elect aren't doing what they were elected to do. There are a lot of people who are going to need to change personal and professional habits if this spending nightmare is ever going to be changed

This country is overdue for some growing pains.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Kamala Harris Deputy Campaign Manager Just Said the Quiet Part Out Loud

Or rehab. KBJ Should Follow Her Dream and Leave SCOTUS for Broadway

Discounted Death: Kroger Selling Cheap Abortion Pills?

Elizabeth Warren Demands Conflict-of-Interest Rules for Musk, and Trump Camp’s Response Is FIRE

The Joint Statement on Drone Sightings Just Isn't Sensational Enough

FBI to Investigate Liz Cheney Over J6 Witness Tampering?

Harris Aide Says Dems Need More Spox Like the Activist Who Said ‘America Deserved 9/11’

Fighting Communism After the Cold War

Vaccine Questions Shouldn't Be Verboten

Time to Declare the Trump Doctrine As Our New Foreign Policy

Advertisement

Kamala, Remember Dan Quayle?

Congress Must Respect the Mandate of the American People and Reject Schumer’s CR Spending Disaster

Need a Last Minute Gift? Consider a PJ Media Gift Subscription

German Archaeological Find Sheds Light on Christianity's Spread Into Europe

The Secrets of ABC News: Did They Pay $15 Million to Hide Something Even Worse?

They’ve Finally Finished Counting Votes, and Yes, It’s Fishy

Jill Biden Announces She's Retiring — and the Punchline Writes Itself

Economist: Government Spending Spurred Inflation

CNN Helped Release a Syrian 'Prisoner' Who Turned Out to Be a Notorious Torturer

Townhall Mothership

It blows. Congress Releases Plan to Avoid Government Shutdown and Conservatives Are Not Thrilled With the Product

'Time to End the Lawfare Once and for All': Trump Reacts to Merchan's Latest Ruling

Former Inmates in Infamous ‘Rape Club’ Prison Win Massive $116M Settlement

As the Left Freaks Out About RFK, Jennings Reminds How 'Science Became Religion' During COVID

New Hampshire Workers Set to Be Safer Come January 1st

Cam&Co. Missouri Lawmakers Aim to Reform State's Suppressor Laws

Biden DOJ Trots Out New Gun Rules On His Way Out the Door

More of this. NY Post: Stephanopoulos 'Humiliated' by $16 Million Settlement

Biden Admin Sent $300M to Reuters to 'Look Into' Musk and His Companies?

Outgoing Mayor Ted Wheeler on Antifa, BLM and Domestic Terrorism

Advertisement

Biden Cabinet Officials Asked If Biden Was Fit to Serve - Bizarro World Ensues

Rep. Spartz Announces She's Going to DOGE, Says 'Congress Cannot Fail President Trump Again'

BUT THEY DON'T EXIST. WATCH: 14 Gang Members Jailed in Aurora, Colorado Home Invasion

New York Times Correspondent Says Posting Only on Bluesky 'Is Now Its Own Statement'

NEA Given $207 Million Grant for Projects That Highlight the History of Systemic Racism

Cool, more to fire next year! Biden Administration Looking to Hire Up to 1,200 DEI Bureaucrats

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 50% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 233: Jon Gabriel Discusses His New Novel, 'Sink the Rising Sun'

Feel the Shift? Disney Removes Trans Storyline and Iowa Denies Satanic Display

Is Joe Biden Taking a Parting Shot at Nancy Pelosi Before Leaving Office?

Democrats Didn't Do As Badly in the Election As It First Appeared. They're Still Screwed.

Is Trump’s Lawsuit Against Ann Selzer a Good Idea?

Around the Interwebz

‘Carry-On’ Soars To Netflix’s Biggest Film Debut Of The Year As ‘Black Doves’ Continues TV Reign

China orbits first Guowang Internet satellites, with thousands more to come

The Real-Life Origins of Taboo Fairy Romance

Trump Broke Him/Her/They/Them/Zher

She looks and sounds like she's been on a bender since Nov. 5.

Advertisement

.@VP Harris: "I ask of you this...that you you will not walk away. That you will stay true to your spirit and your sense of purpose. That you will continue to fight for the promise of America. And I ask you to remember the context in which you exist. Yeah, I did that. Uh huh." pic.twitter.com/tzu2TovJTM — CSPAN (@cspan) December 17, 2024

Bee Me

Biden Calls For New Gun Laws He Can Pardon His Son For Breaking https://t.co/9SbIIDUYlN pic.twitter.com/GuaBw7dYsS — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) December 17, 2024

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes