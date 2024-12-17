Harris Aide Says Dems Need More Spox Like the Activist Who Said ‘America Deserved 9/11’

In the wake of their 2024 presidential election debacle, the Democrat post-mortems are continuing, but there is still no sign that they’ve learned a single solitary thing.

No Democrats will pay any heed, but here is the real reason why they lost so big in 2024, and they can have it without paying millions in consulting fees to some far-left firm that is laughing all the way to the bank after telling them what they want to hear and getting massive checks for doing so. The reason why the Democrats lost in 2024 is because of sanity. There are still too many sane Americans to vote for the party that insists men can become women and that open borders and galloping inflation are good for Americans. If the Democrat Party showed even a modicum of interest in the well-being of the actual citizens of this country, it would go a long way toward righting their ship.

Such concern, however, doesn’t seem to be in the offing. Instead, the Democrats appear to be doubling down on their lunacy and embracing even more of the gender madness, internationalist madness, and socialist madness that got them into this fix. One key indication of this came on Monday, when Rob Flaherty, who up until Nov. 5 had the unenviable job of being Harris’ deputy campaign manager, said that what the Democrats, and America, need are more people like Hasan Piker.

Piker is, according to Fox News, a “vocal anti-America and anti-Israel Twitch star” who once proclaimed that "America deserved 9/11." Yes, Flaherty! That’s exactly what the Democrats need: more of the same anti-Americanism and cultural self-hatred that has led increasing numbers of young people to turn away from the woke agenda. With his ringing endorsement of Hasan Piker, Flaherty was essentially telling Democrats to stay the course, which is a terrific idea if you want to see the left’s authoritarian agenda thoroughly defeated.

Flaherty himself, however, thinks that the likes of Piker are just what the doctor ordered to help them reclaim the cultural advantage over patriots. He noted correctly that the Dems have been "losing hold of culture" and explained what he thought would help them win back their former cultural hegemony. The campaign wizard Flaherty said: "We need a whole thriving ecosystem. It’s not just Pod Save America, though I think we should have more of them. It’s not just Hasan Piker. We should have more Hasan Pikers. It’s also the cultural creators, the folks who are one rung out who influence the nonpartisan audience.”

There no doubt are some among the undecided voters who will be susceptible to Hasan Piker’s Hate-America message, and more all the time the longer the left controls the educational system. And Piker is ready to give them that message in spades. Back in 2019, Piker had nothing but praise for the Afghan jihadi who took the eye of Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Tex.). Speaking about Crenshaw, Piker said: "Didn't he go to war and, like, literally lose his eye because some mujahideen, a brave f***ing soldier, f***ed his eyehole with their d***?"

As if that weren’t repulsive enough, Piker continued: "America deserved 9/11, I’m saying it," although after a backlash, he admitted that his statement had been "inappropriate." Nevertheless, Piker more recently looked forward happily to another catastrophic attack on American soil, saying: "Oh my god, 9/11 II is going to be so sick" and "give Saudi Arabia a nuke so they can do 9/11 II."

Piker has also raised over a million dollars for the Palestinians, without any stated plan about how to keep that money out of the hands of Islamic jihadis, and has even “broadcast propaganda from the Houthis, an Iranian-backed group in Yemen that has been designated by the U.S. as a terrorist group.” Piker praised the Houthis for how much they hated America: "They do musicals about, like, their f***ing actions all the time. They love walking over like the American flag and the Israeli flag, side by side."

Yes, Rob Flaherty, this sounds like just the sort of message that will resonate with the vast majority of Americans. Amplify the voice of Hasan Piker, and in 2028 you’ll enjoy a landslide of Reaganesque proportions! In reality, of course, Flaherty has just illustrated, yet again, how immensely out of touch the left is with the American people. As that can’t change without leftists abandoning their core principles, watch for it to continue.