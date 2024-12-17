FBI to Investigate Liz Cheney Over J6 Witness Tampering?

The House Administration Oversight Subcommittee, led by Chairman Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.), released an interim report on Tuesday regarding the January 6 Capitol riot. The report concluded that the attack was preventable and also called for an investigation into former Rep. Liz Cheney over allegations of criminal witness tampering during the Democrat-led congressional inquiry into the event.

“Based on the evidence obtained by this Subcommittee, numerous federal laws were likely broken by Liz Cheney, the former Vice Chair of the January 6 Select Committee, and these violations should be investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” the report states.

Under federal law, witness tampering is a serious offense that can result in penalties of up to 20 years in prison, depending on the severity of the violation.

"Evidence uncovered by the Subcommittee revealed that former Congresswoman Liz Cheney tampered with at least one witness, Cassidy Hutchinson, by secretly communicating with Hutchinson without Hutchinson’s attorney’s knowledge," the report added. “This secret communication with a witness is improper and likely violates 18 U.S.C. 1512. Such action is outside the due functioning of the legislative process and therefore not protected by the Speech and Debate clause."

Just the News has more:

The report also took direct aim at former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, Cheney’s star witness at the nationally televised hearings, alleging that Cheney encouraged false testimony about a handwritten document and noting her sensational claim that former President Donald Trump tried to commandeer his presidential limousine that day to take it to the Capitol was directly refuted by the Secret Service. Loudermilk’s report suggested Cheney also bore responsibility for Hutchinson's testimony. “The Federal Bureau of Investigation must also investigate Representative Cheney for violating 18 U.S.C. 1622, which prohibits any person from procuring another person to commit perjury,” the report said. ”Based on the evidence obtained by this Subcommittee, Hutchinson committed perjury when she lied under oath to the Select Committee.” The report delivers a second bombshell, revealing Loudermilk’s team uncovered “evidence of collusion” between Special Counsel Jack Smith and the Democrats’ Jan. 6 committee led by Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Cheney.

In October, when Jack Smith released a collection of documents as part of his filings in the Trump case, the batch included an unredacted transcript from a January 6 Select Committee interview with a witness.

"Given that the Select Committee did not archive, or otherwise destroy this transcript, and that the White House refused to provide an unredacted version to the Subcommittee, the only remaining explanation is that Special Counsel Smith received the unredacted version from one of the two institutions which did not cooperate fully with the Subcommittee," the committee concluded.

Some Democrats are urging Joe Biden to issue preemptive pardons for members of the January 6th Committee.