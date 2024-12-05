The Morning Briefing: Team Trump 47 Is Working Like Its First 100 Days Have Already Started

Top O' the Briefing

There's a real electricity around this often moribund transition period between presidencies. President-elect Donald Trump took about 12 hours to shake off his campaign fatigue and has been nothing but energy since.

While the TDS lefties are losing their minds in an attempt derail any future that Pete Hegseth may have at the Pentagon, some of Trump's other nominees are behaving as if the clock has already begun ticking on their official time in office. I was marveling about this yesterday when I came upon a post at RedState by my friend and colleague Teri Christoph titled, "Let's Face It, Donald Trump Is Already President," and I immediately thought, "Nailed it." Here's an excerpt from that:

You can find enough proof of Trump's de facto presidency in the daily, post-election meltdowns of corporate media hacks like Joy Reid. RedState covered one of Reid's most recent breaks with reality when she got herself all worked up about Trump posting an AI-generation image of himself looking out over the frozen plains of Canada. She took the bait, and concluded he was amassing forces ready to make it the 51st state. In short, the media is treating Donald Trump like he's already the president because he's acting like he is.

As Teri points out earlier in the post, there's really no one in charge in the Executive Branch right now. Why shouldn't Trump hit the ground running?

Some of the potential members of his administration are hard at it as well. As a lifelong resident of border states, I'm most anxious to see Tom Homan get to work for real next year. Until then, I will have to content myself with watching him gear up for the job. This is from Katie Pavlich over at Townhall:

Former Immigration and Customs Enforcement director and incoming Trump Border Czar Tom Homan has been in a verbal war with sanctuary city mayors for weeks, warning them to get out of the way when federal authorites come to their towns looking for criminal illegal aliens. During an interview with Fox News Tuesday night, Homan upped the ante and warned local authorities that harboring illegal aliens is a felony. "There will be consequences," Homan said.

Arizona deals with more border problems than any other state, yet both my mayor and my governor are psycho Democrats who have done the "I will not comply!" grandstanding garbage. Now I'm dreaming about seeing both of those belligerent harpies behind bars for acting up during Trump's first big deportation event.

Dreams are important at any age, people.

This is precisely the way to deal with Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media. The Dem governors and mayors who have been getting in front of cameras threatening to fight Trump were hoping to get no pushback until next year. The New Trump Order (I'm running with this for a while) doesn't play that way. This crew doesn't let the Democrats suck all of the oxygen out of every room while trying to create a perverse public relations advantage. It pushes back.

In other industrious administration in-waiting news, Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy are busy doing the work of an agency that doesn't yet exist. This is from Catherine:

DOGE, headed by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, released statistics culled from multiple think tanks and research entities illustrating how onerous the cost of illegal migration is on the U.S. taxpayer. “In 2023 alone, illegal immigration cost taxpayers $150.7 billion,” DOGE stated.

Good thing DOGE won't have to spend money on physical calculators when it's finally up and running.

All of this activity creates even higher expectations for the Trump 47 experience. I think that Trump and the team he is assembling are not only aware of that, but embrace it as well. They'll thrive on the sense of purpose and mission.

The Beltway status quo won't know what hit it.

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 50% discount. Trust me, we're having fun over here.

NEWS



Senior White House aides are debating whether President Biden should grant preemptive pardons to people like Senator-elect Adam Schiff, Anthony Fauci, and former Congresswoman Liz Cheney.



The concern for these Biden aides is that these individuals, among others, could be… pic.twitter.com/tOpHW4In2K — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 4, 2024

Bee Me

Hearing Delayed As Ketanji Brown Jackson Has Trouble Locating The Women's Room https://t.co/dBaObZMfOn pic.twitter.com/YCeNW98V74 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) December 4, 2024

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Comedy/Tunes