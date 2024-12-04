'Unwoke' Free-for-All #66: We're Back and No Longer Part of the Resistance!

Stephen Kruiser | 6:24 PM on December 04, 2024
(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke All-Access section of our podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

Kevin and I last recorded an episode four days before the election. We spent some of that one discussing plans for how we would mount a resistance should Kamala Harris win. Of course, we were already part of the resistance, we just knew that we were going to have to up our game if that cackling village idiot ended up in the White House. 

Now we're celebrating the fact that we have been unburdened by what has been. 

It's worth listening to this just to get to the point where both of us realize that our original topic needed to be thrown out of the window. Not to worry: we're comedians, we're quick on our feet. 

Seriously — it's great to be back, especially now that we know that the light at the end of the tunnel isn't an oncoming train. Kevin and I have set up a new recording schedule in an effort to be more consistent. We are also not opposed to trying a little Metamucil in the interest of being regular. 

We've heard wonderful things about it. 

We promise that we will pick a topic for next week's episode that we aren't completely full of crap about. OK, we promise we'll try. The good news is, we actually did some show prep. 

It's a new world indeed. 

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

