Out of Touch House Democrats Mock Americans Who Struggle to Buy Groceries

You probably don't need any more reasons to remember that most Democrats care more about holding power than they do their constituents, but just in case, the Dems on the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee just dropped a big reminder on us via an insulting post on X. They tried to delete it, but thanks to some savvy followers, their insult is forever.

Yesterday, the Ways and Means Democrats' X account reposted a statement from the West Wing Report account that stated, "Record air travel, holiday shopping busting records, stock market at all-time highs. The economy is 'worst ever,' some Pollyannas whine." The post included a headline from USA Today that read, "Shoppers Spent a Record $10.8 billion online on Black Friday. Up Next? Cyber Monday."

But rather than simply repost something that was already a bit snarky or even celebrate the good news about Black Friday, the Dems had to add their own smart remark. "And here we were thinking y'all couldn't afford eggs!"

Yes, Chuck Ross, it does sound like they learned absolutely nothing from their sweeping losses on Election Day.

Anyone who does not live inside some elitist Washington, D.C., bubble knows how the price of groceries has gone up since Joe Biden and Kamala Harris took office. Eggs, specifically, have been representative of that. Last month, I reported that the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics stated that the price was up in October of this year 30.4% compared to October 2023. Avian flu and various states and corporations mandating more humane animal husbandry practices have played a role in the price increase, but it's not just eggs.

If you've been to a grocery store during the Biden administration, you've likely noticed that the price of almost everything is up and portions are getting smaller. For example, poultry was up 5.1% in 2021, 14.6% in 2022, and 3.1% in 2023. Even CNN admits that "high grocery prices got droves of Americans to vote for Trump."

After the election, NPR took to the streets in Georgia, Wisconsin, and Nevada — three swing states — to ask Trump supporters why they voted for him. The high price of groceries and an increase in the overall cost of living were cited as reasons by every single voter, no matter their background.

"The economy was good when Trump was in. It's not easy, with groceries and bills and everything just skyrocketing. I believe maybe he will make a change because I believe right now, who is in office isn't making a change," a single mom in Nevada, Krista Bandy, told NPR reporters.

Well, Krista, now it looks like those who are in office aren't just avoiding trying to change it — they're mocking the rest of us idiots for wanting it changed.

