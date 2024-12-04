Celebrate Diversity: Kansas City Imam Wants Allah to Kill All the Zionists, One by One

Diversity is our strength and all that, but what the multicultural ethos has really done to the United States and the countries of Western Europe is fill them with large numbers of people who hold radically different values from those that the native population generally holds. If this isn’t a recipe for conflict, what is? A Muslim cleric in Kansas City recently illustrated one potential source of that conflict, unintentionally supplying a warning about the dangers of mass migration without assimilation.

Advertisement

The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) reported that in a recent Friday sermon he preached at the Kansas City Islamic Center, the imam Muhammad Tarife told the congregants: “My dear respected brothers, know that you were created in this world in a nation that should be a leading nation. Allah says in the Qur’an: ‘You are a nation that was brought to people. You are the best nation. Why? Because you call for that which is good. You encourage others to do good.’”

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Tarife was referring to this Qur’an passage: “You are the best of people that has been raised up for mankind. You command what is right and forbid what is wrong, and you believe in Allah.” (Qur’an 3:110) While the Qur’an calls Muslims “the best of people,” it calls non-Muslims “the most vile of created beings” (98:6). Also, Muslims are “the best of people” because they “command what is right and forbid what is wrong.” This is the basis for the widespread assumption among many Muslim migrants in the West that they need have no respect for the laws of the vile unbelievers, and need adhere only to the law of Allah. This does not exactly make for mutual respect and peaceful coexistence, as the skyrocketing crime rates in Europe attest.

Advertisement

After this succinct statement of non-assimilation, Tarife continued: “Oh, Allah, annihilate the criminal Zionists – those of whom are Zionists and those who are not. Oh, Allah, count them, kill them one by one, and do not spare a single one of them, for they are no match for You. Oh, Allah, allow us torment them with our own hands, humiliate them, grant us victory over them, and heal the hearts of the believers.”

As if that weren’t bad enough in itself, Tarife also prays: “Oh, Allah, annihilate the criminal Zionists – those of whom are Zionists and those who are not.” This apparently means that he wants Allah to annihilate the leftist Jews who are not Zionists along with the Zionists.

Tarife’s prayer that Allah would kill the Zionists one by one is all too common. In late November, a Muslim entered a Montreal Jewish business and screamed “We’re gonna kill you one by one.” Just weeks ago, the Palestinian Authority Supreme Shari’ah Court Director Alaa Dweikat prayed: “Strike the aggressive Zionists. O Allah, kill them one by one and count them one by one, and do not leave [even] one.”

In August 2024 came this report: ‘Palestinian’ jihadis heed Sharia judge’s call regarding the Jews, to ‘kill them one by one.’ In Louisiana in June 2024, an imam prayed: “Oh Allah, annihilate the Jews and the Chris…Oh Allah, count them, kill them one by one.” In Vienna in February 2024, a Muslim cleric prayed for the Jews, “O Allah, kill them all and leave none of them alive.” In Montreal in late October 2023, a Muslim cleric called on Allah to “kill the enemies of the people of Gaza and to spare none of them.”

Advertisement

This is not a newly minted prayer fad. In Berlin in July 2014, an imam prayed: “Oh Allah, destroy the Zionist Jews…Count them and kill them to the very last one…Make them suffer terribly.” A Quebec imam prayed in 2014: “O Allah, destroy the accursed Jews…O Allah, kill them one by one.” And in Australia in July 2013: “Oh Allah, count the Buddhists and the Hindus one by one. Oh Allah, count them and kill them to the very last one.”

Related: Leaflets in London: ‘Every Zionist Needs to Leave Britain or Be Slaughtered’

Examples of this kind could be multiplied endlessly. What other religion has common and frequently repeated prayers calling upon the deity to kill the perceived enemies of the faithful, one by one?

Even worse, the Qur’an tells Muslims: “Fight them, and Allah will punish them by your hands, and he will lay them low and give you victory over them, and he will heal the hearts of people who are believers. And he will remove the anger of their hearts.” (9:14-15). If Allah punishes the unbelievers by the hands of the believers, Tarife’s prayer that Allah would kill the Zionists could conceivably be understood as a direct call to violence.

Will authorities in Kansas City treat it as such? Of course not. That would be “Islamophobic.” We can only hope that no one in Tarife’s congregation will decide to “remove the anger” from his heart by allowing Allah to use him to punish his enemies.