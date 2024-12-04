Judge Scarsi Just Gave Hunter Biden the Spanking Joe Should Have

I am so sick of Joe and Hunter Biden, but Lord, forgive me, I have to keep writing about them. At least today's story is as entertaining as those two are revolting.

Advertisement

On Sunday, as you're well aware, Presidentish Biden issued one of the most sweeping pardons in presidential history for offenses his son "has committed or may have committed or taken part in" for an 11-year stretch going back to when the then-vice president and his offspring/bagman were playing footsie with Vladimir Putin's (since deposed) cronies in Kyiv. But federal judge Mark C. Scarsi is done with their excuses.

Before I get to Scarsi, let me say a quick couple of things about Joe and Hunter's particularly dysfunctional-codependent-criminal relationship.

Even the best families sometimes produce the occasional drug addict. Sadly, sometimes, those addicts slip into other dangerous behaviors, including prostitutes (or prostitution) and other criminal activities. It's simply a part of the human condition, so you shouldn't necessarily judge an entire family by the acts of one addict.

But you can certainly judge the Bidens.

I don't want to take you knee-deep into the Biden family's muck again, so I'll just remind you that Hunter served as the private-sector envoy for Joe's public-sector graft, corruption, and influence peddling. Both men grew rich as Joe Biden — that so-called loving father — used his position to enable his son's most depraved activities.

Seriously, young Hunter needed a spanking from Dad like Hunter swatting a Russian escort. Instead, he got sweetheart deals that kept him in enough hookers and blow to make him a 21st Century Tony Montana.

Now that the gross stuff is out of the way, let's get to the fun stuff.

Advertisement

"In an order Tuesday evening," Politico reported, Scarsi "ultimately agreed to end the tax-related criminal proceedings against Hunter Biden in Los Angeles, but only after delivering a series of sharp rebukes to the president."

Read:

The President asserts that Mr. Biden "was treated differently" from others "who were late paying their taxes because of serious addictions," implying that Mr. Biden was among those individuals who untimely paid taxes due to addiction. But he is not. In his pretrial filings, Mr. Biden represented that he "was severely addicted to alcohol and drugs" "through May 2019." Upon pleading guilty to the charges in this case, Mr. Biden admitted that he engaged in tax evasion after this period of addiction by wrongfully deducting as business expenses items he knew were personal expenses, including luxury clothing, escort services, and his daughter's law school tuition. Mr. Biden admitted that he "had sufficient funds available to him to pay some or all of his outstanding taxes when they were due" but that he did not make payments toward his tax liabilities even "well after he had regained his sobriety," instead electing to "spen[d] large sums to maintain his lifestyle" in 2020.

Ouch.

Scarsi also argued that Biden's claim that Hunter was "singled out" because he's the president's son is specious because "the President's own Attorney General and Department of Justice personnel oversaw the investigation leading to the charges."

"In the President's estimation," Scarsi concluded, "this legion of federal civil servants, the undersigned included, are unreasonable people."

Advertisement

Heh.

Scarsi continued: "On December 1, 2024, Defendant Robert Hunter Biden provided notice that Joseph R. Biden Jr., President of the United States of America, issued a full and unconditional pardon to Mr. Biden. Rather than providing a true and correct copy of the pardon with the notice, Mr. Biden provided a hyperlink to a White House press release presenting a statement by the President regarding the pardon and the purported text of the pardon."

Scarsi also virtually tore up the president's accompanying statement. "A press release is not a pardon,” he wrote. “The Constitution provides the President with broad authority to grant reprieves and pardons for offenses against the United States… but nowhere does the Constitution give the President the authority to rewrite history.”

Politico's Kyle Cheney and Josh Gerstein wrote this all up as though it were bad news, of course, because Joe and Hunter are good guys, and Scarsi is an icky Trump appointee.

Scarsi was denied the opportunity to serve up some justice, but he still went out swinging.

Respect.

P.S. Follow me on X, but only if you dare — that's where I go to vent my id of things they won't let me do here. Plus, cocktail pics.