The Morning Briefing: Trump Ruined the Good Vibes With a Couple of Horrible Nominations

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The pie-throwing contest is open only to left-handed haters of pants.

Regular readers here know that I impose a news blackout on myself every week from the time I publish the Friday Briefing until Sunday night. I filled in on the editing desk here on Saturday, so I was swimming in news this weekend. That meant I got to catch up on the president-elect's latest nominations and quickly wished I hadn't.

Advertisement

We've all noticed that the Donald Trump who is preparing to be POTUS 47 is not the same guy as he was back in 2016 and early 2017, when he was gearing up to be our 45th president. I've been a big fan of the people he's been choosing to fill out his next administration. In last Wednesday's Briefing, I was singing the praises of Linda McMahon, the woman Trump has nominated to be the next Secretary of Education. It looked like, at long last, some real reform at the Dept. of Education might be possible.

Imagine my unpleasant surprise when Trump nominated a woman to be Secretary of Labor who can count American Federation of Teachers head Randi Weingarten among her fans. Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-Ore.) is the worst Republican Trump could have picked for Labor. I wrote about this hot mess on Saturday:

For any conservative who had high hopes for the Trump 47 administration, Weingarten's approval of Chavez-DeRemer's nomination undoes a lot of the goodwill that had been built up. That's not the worst thing about this choice, however. Chavez-DeRemer (an annoying name to type repeatedly, by the way) is one of only three Republicans in the House to support the execrable PRO Act. Its full title is: The Richard L. Trumka Protecting the Right to Organize Act. The PRO Act is a sop to Big Labor that got its start with California Assembly Bill 5 (AB5) back in 2018. AB5 was a major effort to upend the freelancer-driven gig economy — specifically rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft, which had long been targets politicians who are funded by labor unions.

Advertisement

There is absolutely no justification for this nomination. She isn't some garden variety GOP squish who is pretending to be on the right side before she sticks it to her own side, she's flying her progressive freak flag from the get-go. There's a description of just how insidious the PRO Act is in my column.

I was being generous when I wrote that Chavez-DeRemer's nomination undid "a lot of the goodwill" that Trump and his transition team had built up. It's pretty much killed it all for me.

But wait, there's more.

Ben writes that Trump's nominee for Surgeon General — Janette Nesheiwat — is a rabid COVID vaccine pimp who "actively promoted and praised censorship of dissident voices on the topic." She's also a mask scold:

Janette Nesheiwat endorsed masks for children, promoted COVID vaccination for all age groups, and approved of censorship by social media companies. pic.twitter.com/8UHq7B4YLk — TechJudge (@techjudge) November 23, 2024

Trump is a renown lifelong teetotaler, so he wasn't drunk when signed off on these choices.

Over at our sister site HotAir, my friend Ed Morrissey wrote about an Axios article that examined the ideological diversity in Trump's new Cabinet. This is how Ed began his post:

Fact check: True, at least on paper. And conservatives may not like the implications of it, either. In fact, they may wonder just what Donald Trump plans to disrupt.

There is nothing for conservatives to like about either of the nominees that we're discussing this morning. Both Ed and I noted that the Chavez-DeRemer nomination is a gift to Teamsters President Sean O'Brien for his support of Trump. A Republican president who is beholden to Big Labor is...a Democrat.

Advertisement

Yes, O'Brien did help Trump with union voters and there's an opportunity to develop a new GOP voting bloc there, but baby steps would have been better. Don't nominate a woman who is championing the legalization of — as I wrote in my column — "union thuggery."

We have been celebrating the fact that Trump is obviously going about putting together his administration in a different fashion than he did for his first term. A different approach should yield different results. There's good different and bad different though, and now we have to wonder if Trump is blundering into the latter.

Maybe Chavez-DeRemer and Nesheiwat will change their ways and end up surprising all of us. Or — and this is where my money is — they'll be the first two to leave and write tell-all books slamming their former boss.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

Freakin' Linda...

PJ Media

Me. The Honeymoon Is Over: Trump's Pick for Labor Secretary Is a Teachers' Union Fave

Sissy Antisemite Trudeau Threatens to Arrest Bibi

You'll Need to Hit the Showers for a 'Sanewash' After This Ridiculous RFK Hit Piece

'The View' Hosts Forced to Read Four 'Legal Notes' on Friday for Lying and It Was Glorious

Expert: Daniel Penny Didn’t Kill Jordan Neely

Advertisement

Harpo Marx, Comedian, Musician, and Fighter for Jewish Rights

NFL Star Saves High School Football Team's Season. What Happens Next Is Amazing.

Sunday Thoughts: Lifting up the Bronze Serpent

Trump Really Screwed the Pooch With His Surgeon General Nomination

Bill Maher Beclowns Neil deGrasse Tyson on Scientific Bias: You Are ‘Part of the Problem’

What Can We Do About Our Corrupted Universities?

Elon Musk Wants to Save the World — and More

The Problem With Self-Absorbed Singleness

Well, they're insane so...Why Are the Democrats Fetishizing Bathrooms?

Diabolical: MSNBC Anyalyst Laments José Ibarra's Fate

Weekend Parting Shot: Libs Hate Everything; Plus: Sign Up Now for ‘Intro to Fat Studies!’

A Wealthy Couple Vanished in Georgia in 1980. Did Police Just Find Their Remains?

Now We Have Proof That Campaigning With Liz Cheney Backfired on Kamala

Trudeau Dances While Montreal Burns

Voter Approval for Trump’s Transition Creates Huge Problem for Democrats

Townhall Mothership

Cry harder. Blinken In Deep Water After State Dept. Hosts Therapy Sessions Post-Trump Win

New York Democrat Issues Warning to His Party About Hochul

Bombshell Report Reveals Disturbing Truths About the Biden-Harris Parole Pipeline

Democrats Ramp Up Their Criticism of Tulsi Gabbard

NRA Takes Shot at Gallup Poll on Gun Control Popularity

Where Does Pam Bondi Stand on Gun Control?

SCOTUS Schedules Arguments Over Mexico's Lawsuit Against Gunmakers

Ya think? Vox: Moving Left Could Doom Democrats in Future Elections

Advertisement

Axios: Trump Now Has the Most Ideologically Diverse Cabinet Ever

Neil DeGrasse Tyson Is an Ignoramus, Part Deux

If I Were a Corrupt Justice Department Official, I Might Be a Little Terrified About Now

Taylor Lorenz Throws a Fit, Reveals Her Age After Nate Silver Raises Questions

It's Slash and Burn Time in the Democratic Party As They Come Face to Face With Their Failures

Democrats Extend Bipartisan Olive Branch in Hopes to Cooperate With Literally Hitler

'It's Not an End to Itself': Daniel Horowitz Makes a Point About Populism

PURE PROPAGANDA: Media Mentions of 'Right Wing Extremism' Grew Exponentially Over Last Decade

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 50% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

VodkaPundit. Florida Man Friday: Worst Elon Musk Impersonator EVER

The Curse of the Black Box

No Child Too Young for Groomers to Indoctrinate

First Up For Elon Musk's Hatchet: Eliminating 'Remote Work'

Friday Sky Candy

Can State Censorship Actually Ever Curtail Ideological Extremism?

Joe Biden Was an Accessory to Laken Riley’s Murder

CCP Bewails Gazan Jihadis While Committing Genocide at Home

The Future of the Filibuster Is up to the Democrats

Riley Gaines' Husband Can't Immigrate to the U.S. But Venezuelan Gang Members Can?

American Blimps: Fatter Than Ever and Scheduled to Get Fatter

Around the Interwebz

‘Wicked – Part One’: All The Box Office Records Broken

Amazon pours another $4B into Anthropic, OpenAI’s biggest rival

Advertisement

7 Surprising Stories About Thanksgiving

Bee Me

<deletes Uber Eats>

Fattest, Sickest Country On Earth Concerned New Health Secretary Might Do Something Different https://t.co/dS1Rolb6QX pic.twitter.com/b3BzLICKZY — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 23, 2024

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

It takes some serious you-know-whats to sing a George Strait song in front of George Strait.