Sissy Anti-Semite Trudeau Threatens to Arrest Bibi

Canada’s Cuban* Communist curse Justin Trudeau is the latest world leader to vow that he would arrest the Israeli prime minister should he come to Canada. Much of the world is rapidly becoming a no-go zone for Jews, and within living memory of the Holocaust.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) — emphasis on “criminal” — has issued an arrest warrant not only for Hamas's military chief Mohammed Deif, a genocidal terrorist, but for Israeli leaders including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is trying to defend his people from genocidal terrorists, terrorists who continue to attack Israeli civilians on a daily basis. Now Trudeau has jumped on the swastika bandwagon. “We stand up for international law, and we will abide by all the regulations and rulings of the international courts," the anti-Semitic prime minister of Canada pontificated.

Trudeau added, according to NDTV World, “This is just who we are as Canadians.” So, according to Trudeau, Canadians are pro-jihad anti-Semites who will slavishly follow illegitimate orders from an overseas entity? I hope a lot of Canadians would take issue with that assertion.

NDTV World explained the background:

The ICC issued arrest warrants for [the] Israeli premier and his former defence minister Yoav Gallant on Thursday for "crimes against humanity" committed since the Israel-Hamas war began more than a year ago, triggered by the militant Palestinian group's October 7, 2023 attack… Earlier on Friday, the British government indicated that Netanyahu could be arrested on the ICC arrest warrant if he travelled to the UK.

Radical UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesman announced, “The UK will always comply with its legal obligations as set out by domestic law and indeed international law.” Except this so-called international law isn’t binding, especially in such an egregious case.

How's your Sunday going?



This is what Sunday looks like for millions of Israelis under Hezbollah rocket fire.



On the left: A direct rocket hit on a home in Northern Israel



On the right: A car on fire following a rocket attack in central Israel.



Hezbollah must be eliminated. pic.twitter.com/VouQwbX8gK — Israel ישראל (@Israel) November 24, 2024

Starmer and Trudeau are both very authoritarian, anti-freedom leaders, however, so perhaps it’s no surprise that they would side against Israel, the only democracy of the Middle East.

This was a home.



Hezbollah destroyed it and tried to kill the family inside of it. pic.twitter.com/fq9hkPY2A1 — Israel ישראל (@Israel) November 24, 2024

Hamas and Hezbollah have clearly avowed their goal of wiping Israel off the map, and the majority of Gazans support jihad. Israel goes out of its way to avoid killing civilians, even endangering its own men to do so, and Israel also helps facilitate the delivery of aid to Gaza. Yet some Westerners persist in pretending there is moral equivalency between Israel and the “Palestinians.”

NDTV World highlighted the fact that far too many countries have affirmed their willingness to arrest Netanyahu:

Both the UK and Canada are part of the Five Eyes, an intelligence alliance also composed of Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. Other countries that agreed to follow through with the ICC's decision include-- Belgium, the European Union, France, Iran, Ireland, Jordan, The Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, South Africa, Switzerland, and Turkey among others.

The neo-Nazis have risen again. It is no wonder that the majority of Israelis hoped Donald Trump would win the U.S. election. They badly need a strong ally to back them up against the irrational hatred and lying accusations of the world.

*Yes, I know the allegations of Trudeau being the son of Fidel Castro were unconfirmed rumors. But the reality is that Trudeau not only looks like Communist dictator Fidel, he acts like Fidel too. He is the dictator’s son in spirit even if not physically.