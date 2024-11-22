The UK Says It Would Arrest Bibi After ICC Issues Warrant

Earlier this week, PJ Media’s Rick Moran reported that the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as Ibrahim Al Masri and Mohammed Deif of Hamas. Deif is dead, so good luck with serving that warrant.

Advertisement

Neither the U.S. nor Israel are signatories to the ICC, so they don’t have to abide by any rulings that his ridiculous globalist body issues. But plenty of other countries do.

“The practical effect is going to be that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel is going to have to watch where he travels lest he be arrested,” said Albert Mohler on his podcast on Friday morning. “And just understand that if this can be threatened against the prime minister of Israel, it can and almost assuredly will at some point be exercised against a sitting President of the United States or for that matter, a former President of the United States.”

“Disturbingly, several European nations, including close allies to the United States, have indicated that they believe the ICC, the International Criminal Court, rightly applied these arrest warrants to the Israeli prime minister,” he added.

One of those nations is the United Kingdom. Britain’s far-left Labour government said it would abide by the ruling if Netanyahu were to set foot on UK soil.

Recommended: Confidence in the UK's New Government Is Dropping



The Spectator’s Katy Balls reports:

Benjamin Netanyahu faces arrest if he enters Britain. This comes after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israel’s Prime Minister, along with former Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant and Mohammed Deif of Hamas, who is thought to be dead already. Justifying the decision to issue warrants for the two Israeli politicians, the court said they shared criminal responsibility for ‘the war crime of starvation as a method of warfare; and the crimes against humanity of murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts.’



In response, the Israeli government has – unsurprisingly – heavily criticised the judgment. The United States (which is not an ICC member) has also ‘fundamentally’ rejected the court’s decision – stating that the ICC has no ‘jurisdiction over this matter’. The incoming Trump administration has warned of a ‘strong response to the anti-Semitic bias of the ICC and UN come January’ when Donald Trump takes office. In contrast, Downing Street has confirmed that it will respect the ICC’s decision once the UK domestic process had taken place.

Advertisement

Naturally, the decision reveals the stark differences between the ruling Labour party and the Conservatives, who are more prone to support Israel. Labour defeated the Conservatives in July’s elections.

“Starmer’s spokesman said the UK government would comply with its legal obligations but added that there was no ‘moral equivalence’ between Israel and Hamas,” Balls writes, adding later, “Already, shadow foreign secretary Priti Patel [of the Conservatives] has criticised Starmer’s response, describing the warrant as concerning and urging the government to ‘condemn and challenge the ICC’s decision.’”

The declaration from the UK government demonstrates that it would side with an international body sticking its nose where it doesn’t belong over Israel in its fight for survival. It also means that Netanyahu has to be extra careful where he travels.

Mohler said:

But we also need to understand that Israel is going to be shown very quickly who is and is not a friend of Israel. And that also means who is and is not a friend to the need for nations to defend themselves against terrorist organizations. Again, we are not saying that Israel has done no wrong. We wouldn’t say that about the United States. In our own military efforts, it is to say the cause is righteous. And standing with Israel in this sense is also righteous.

Balls reports that "If Starmer continues to hold his position, he risks a diplomatic rift with both Israel and the incoming Trump administration." The UK's move is yet another example of left-wing governments siding with globalist entities instead of standing up for nations that defend themselves.