The Morning Briefing: As Team Trump 47 Takes Shape, Lefties Lose What's Left of Their Minds

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends.

Last week, I wrote that the word "relief" was coming up in virtually every conversation I had with my fellow Trump supporters for the first couple of days after the election. Sure, we were ecstatic as well, but it was the noticeable absence of tension and dread after the removal of the communist cloud that we kept mentioning first.

A week later, we're just having fun.

Leftists have always been an emotional bunch, so we knew that their response to another Trump victory was going to be, put mildly, overwrought. They're in the throes of a tantrum that I personally am receiving great pleasure from watching. Honestly, I can't get enough of it. It's not garden variety schadenfreude, either, it's super-sized.

One of the most magical things about the transformation of Twitter into Elon Musk's X is how it has affected the lefties. They loathe Musk, but they can't quit X. They rushed to create alternative platforms that apparently exist out there somewhere, but they are all still hanging out on X.

Hanging out and letting their emotions spew forth in a volcanic eruption of politically-induced lunacy. It's the best cheap entertainment on the planet right now.

President-elect Trump is moving quickly to put together his new administration and the poor dears are being triggered by every new announcement he makes. One of the most interesting choices that Trump has made so far is nominating Fox News Channel host Pete Hegseth for Secretary of Defense, which Matt wrote about here.

The social media Dems began screeching in unison about Hegseth, pretending that the only thing he's ever done is work on television. He may be an outside the box choice, but he's also a solid choice. My RedState colleague Bonchie summed it up quite well on X:

I mean, sure Peter Hegseth is an Ivy Leaguer with multiple tours who spent over 20 years in military service before becoming a veteran's advocate.



But he didn't work for Raytheon and hire drag queens for recruitment. So is he really qualified? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 13, 2024

There was a lot of activity in defense of the Hegseth choice on conservative X, which was good to see. My personal experience with the online lefty rage mob types is that nothing frustrates them more than being ignored. Let them wallow in their triggered instability. Trump and his supporters don't have to explain or defending anything to the blithering freak show.

Trump's real pièce de résistance yesterday involved Musk, who emerged as the biggest wildcard in this election. This is also from Matt:

“I am pleased to announce that the Great Elon Musk, working in conjunction with American Patriot Vivek Ramaswamy, will lead the Department of Government Efficiency,” Trump said in a statement. With both Musk and Ramaswamy on board, Trump believes his administration can effectively dismantle government bureaucracy, “slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies.” This approach, he emphasized, is “essential to the ‘Save America’ Movement.”

OK, I typically bristle at the thought of any new government agency being created, as do most of you, I'm sure. An anti-bureaucracy bureaucratic agency is intriguing, however. I mean, if it's focused on eventually getting rid of itself, I'm in.

Early in the year, both Stephen Green and I wrote that we wanted to see Vivek Ramaswamy as Trump's press secretary should he return to the White House. I like him as one half of the two-headed monster under the beds of panicky, useless bureaucrats even more, though. He's now one of the faces of what could just have easily been called the Bureau of Swamp Draining.

Again, there's a much better vibe to the group that Trump is assembling for his second go at the presidency. True, that could just be the post-election euphoria talking. There is one big difference now. Because he came from the business world and the entertainment industry, Trump didn't have much experience with many political people he could trust.

Trump has now had eight years of developing relationships with Republican politicians all over the country. He knows who he can trust. With the right political people in place to avoid the first term drama, he's free to bring in disruptive outsiders like Musk and Ramaswamy to wield a bureaucracy-shredding machete.

It's a great setup.

Musk's mere proximity to Trump has been fraying the nerves of Democrats throughout the campaign. As Mr. Green wrote in September, the Biden administration has been interfering with Space X simply because Musk moved to the wrongthink side of the political aisle. Now Musk is going to be the call that's coming from inside the house.

Like I said, we're having fun now.



