Nothing to See Here: Mark Cuban's Social Media Disappearing Act

During the 2024 presidential election, Mark Cuban was an outspoken Kamala Harris supporter and surrogate, touting the merits of her imaginary plan for the economy. His lukewarm political activism made headlines when he appeared on "The View" shortly before Election Day and said of Donald Trump that "you never see him around strong, intelligent women," insulting every woman who has campaigned for, worked for, or supported the president-elect. When the billionarie's comments came under fire, he dug his hole even deeper by issuing a non-apology apology clarification of sorts.

Women surrounding Trump were rightfully angry with Cuban's comments, but Trump himself dismissed them, calling Cuban a "major loser" and "very insecure guy" among other things. Trump also posted on X that when he was president the first time, Cuban called the White House excessively and that he didn't have time to take all of Cuban's "pointless calls."

Mark Cuban, a really dumb guy, who thinks he’s “hot stuff” but he’s absolutely nothing, is now out there saying that I don’t surround myself with strong women. Actually, he is very wrong, I surround myself with the strongest of women - With the understanding that ALL women are… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2024

That's why, when Trump won his election bid last week, it seemed a bit suspicious that Cuban, unlike the rest of Team Kamala, was one of the first people to congratulate him. Harris herself didn't even speak until well into the next day.

And now, Cuban has been caught deleting all of his pro-Kamala tweets from his own X timeline. The popular Libs of TikTok account called him out.

Mark Cuban is apparently deleting a bunch of his pro-Kamala posts. What’s going on @mcuban?? pic.twitter.com/JXLuYLNplr — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 10, 2024

For what it's worth, Cuban replied and said this is just something he does from time to time, and that he did it for the 2016 and 2020 elections, too.

I’ve always gone back and deleted tweets. For years. Same with 2020 election. 2016 election. Same with other stuff. You can use the wayback machine if you really want to see them — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 10, 2024

Others who had interacted with Cuban during the campaign season began noting that he also deleted his responses to them. Cuban didn't offer any clear explanation as to why he deleted any posts and interactions that involved him supporting Harris and the Democrats, so it's only natural for people to assume that Trump was right. The whole situation comes across as someone who is "very insecure" and lacks any actual principles. My guess is that Trump will be getting many more of those "pointless calls" he mentioned over the next four years.

