Sad News: Your Liberal Relatives Aren't Coming to Thanksgiving

Once upon a time, there were things that transcended politics, like your friends and family, for example. But these days, nothing is sacred, especially if you're an angry liberal.

Earlier this week, Yale psychiatrist Amanda Calhoun appeared on MSNBC with Joy Reid and suggested that viewers, particularly LGBTetc ones, should stay away from their family members this Thanksgiving if they didn't like the way they voted.

"If you are going into a situation where you have family members, where you have close friends who you know have voted in ways that are against you... it's completely fine to not be around those people and to tell them why and to say, 'I have a problem with the way you voted,'" Calhoun said during her appearance on the network.

So you don't like the fact that your mom who loves and supports you every day of the year voted for Trump before she lovingly spent hours in a hot kitchen cooking you a delicious holiday meal or that your BFF for life posted a picture of himself on Instagram wearing a MAGA hat? You should totally feel uncomfortable around them and stop talking to them. That'll make your life so much better.

What kind of so-called mental health expert offers that advice? Getting along with people you don't necessarily agree with all the time is something you learn in kindergarten, and here is a grown woman who has been through medical school suggesting the complete opposite on national television. We're not mental health experts here at PJ Media, but we do have a handy little guide about how to not ruin Thanksgiving by talking about politics. It really is that simple.

No wonder loneliness is on the rise. If I could only be in a room with people who I agreed with 100% of the time, I'd never be in a room with anyone. I get that this MSNBC segment was largely aimed at people in the LGBTetc community who may feel a bit ostracized at times. And I understand that there are people who do have very toxic and unsupportive relationships with their families for various reasons. But Calhoun suggests that these people who aren't showing up to Thanksgiving should tell their relatives, "I have a problem with the way that you voted because it went against my very livelihood."

And I must have missed the part about how voting for Trump is going against anyone's "livelihood." Maybe if you're a transgendered illegal immigrant with a history of crime, your life is about to get a little uncomfortable? If anyone is messing with the "livelihood" of that segment of the population, it's the liberal media and their scare tactics.

The Trevor Project reported that its crisis hotline received a 700% increase in volume on November 6, the day after the election, compared to previous weeks. Imagine letting the results of an election impact you so strongly. But I expect nothing more when the left is tossing around terms like "Hitler" when they speak about the guy who an overwhelming majority of Americans voted for president, including plenty of LGBTs. In that segment alone, both the graphics and the crazy host imply some sort of major catastrophe is underway.

When I heard this woman talk, I thought about my own diverse family. It ranges from people who have an entire selection of MAGA gear in their closets to those who orchestrate and attend anti-Israel protests. We come in a variety of shapes, sizes, colors, and ethnicities, and guess what? We even have some who fall under the LGBTetc umbrella.

Many of us are outspoken about our politics, but it's never prevented us from getting together and enjoying ourselves at a holiday dinner or family reunion. We might secretly think the other is an idiot from time to time, but we've never stopped speaking over something so trivial.

My gay cousin and his bisexual partner actually live next door to me. I asked him earlier if he minded if I wrote about him in this article. His response was, "Sure, but please don't label me as an LGBTwhatever or put me in a stupid nonexistent group like way too many people want to do. I just want to be part of the community and live my life — not this fake gay queer whatever community they try to shove down my throat." For what it's worth, both of them were Trump supporters long before my basic heterosexual white Christian conservative self was.

Before I wrap this up, I have to add this video that I saw on Twitter. It's not just the LGBTs who are boycotting Thanksgiving this year. Apparently, the moms of promiscuous teenagers are too. I have no idea who this woman is, but apparently, she's angry that her 17-year-old daughter must get an IUD because of, you guessed it, Trump.

I'm gonna go out on a limb and assume that Trump is not forcing her daughter to have sex, but rather she's talking about the abortion issue. Again, I must have missed the part where the president-elect was going to prevent people from having abortions, but I digress.

This lady is so incredibly upset that her 17-year-old daughter will have to rely on birth control rather than get pregnant and experience an abortion (what, is it a rite of passage now?) that she took to TikTok to tell us she's not going to be hanging out with us for the holidays and that we should all f*** off and choke on our turkey. But it's probably for the best. She doesn't seem like she'd be very fun at parties.

LANGUAGE WARNING: