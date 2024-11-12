MATGA and the Degeneration of the American Mind

I will be the first to say that a little schadenfreude is good for the soul. It has been a long, difficult, and harrowing road, and those who have suffered through the injustices, insults, lies, and abuses of power are entitled to a chuckle or two over the Left's inability to cope with what is essentially a peaceful transfer of power in the wake of what amounted to a national mandate.

(For the record, I was laid up with an injured back on election night and read that Trump had clinched 270 electoral votes at the very moment Pavarotti hit the crescendo of "Nessun Dorma." It was fitting, and I was moved. Of course, the double scotch may have helped.)

I have simultaneously laughed and shook my head reading about colleges taking steps to minister to entitled students who have found themselves in existential free-fall and the other tomfoolery that ensues when conservatives win anything. Just the same, I am glad that we are finally heading toward the end of seeing videos of unbalanced people screaming, crying, and emoting to the point that they practically shake their nose rings out of their nostrils.

Of course, such people believe that their conniptions are part of fighting the good fight, much the same way that they believe that harassing Jews, breaking windows, setting fires, holding sit-ins, and attacking people in MAGA hats are all part of making the world a better place. By that logic, the average purple-faced six-year-old writhing on the floor of a grocery store, screaming about a candy bar, is an activist. But who knows? The kid may identify as a Reese's Cup.

However, at some point, the theater of the absurd becomes the theater of horror, And not in a good way, like Frankenstein, the Wolfman, Dracula, or the Creature from the Black Lagoon. Enter the MATGA Movement. This latest charming effort comes to us from a group of particularly unhinged left-wing women who are posting videos on social media about poisoning men.

Via the New York Post:

Women online have taken to filming ghoulish murder-fantasy videos in which they romanticize lacing men’s beverages with deadly poison as a justifiable response to fears about abortion rights under a second Donald Trump presidency. Many of the videos have been viewed millions of times on X or TikTok and feature young women fiendishly grinning as they adulterate a cup of tea or other drink with an unknown substance.

The poison in question is aqua tofana. It is named after a 17th-century Italian woman named Tofana, who sold it to women to dispatch abusive husbands. Hence the name MATGA: Make Aqua Tofana Great Again. Some of you are saying, "Surely, you jest. No one could be that far gone." See for yourself. And don't call me Shirley.

‘Your body, my choice’



This new movement is called MATGA - make aqua tofana great again, it’s teaching women how to POIS☠️N Trump supporters with plants and flowers! pic.twitter.com/zg9aWvaVvS — Sabrina Smolders 🦋🌹 (@SabrinaSmolders) November 10, 2024

#AquaTofana #LiberalismIsAMentalDisease #LiberalInsanity

Liberal women calling for “aqua tofana” against conservatives. Aqua Tofana was a poison used in the 1600’s against abusive husbands. pic.twitter.com/0rGC3A9P5X — Jenn Is Awesome (@rebelpatriot23) November 10, 2024

They want to kill their husbands if they voted for Trump?



Or are they saying they want to kill ANYONE who voted for Trump?



Creating a movement in which women are encouraging other women to kill those who vote for a different candidate than you l, further illustrates… — Dabney (@DabneyPorte) November 10, 2024

It may well be that these women are simply exaggerating an idea to make a point, a bit of the theater of the absurd again. I can't imagine any sane person would want to explain these videos and others like them to a future potential employer, or anyone else, for that matter. But when these offerings come back to haunt these people, I suppose they can always claim that they were merely venting their frustration, voicing their fears, or were just kidding. Even so, are these people with whom you would want to work or share an apartment building or even a sidewalk? Even if they are joking, they demonstrate a level of narcissism and a complete lack of judgment that is nothing short of alarming.

Let us also bear in mind that whether these people are shaving their heads, screaming into pillows or at steering wheels, or advocating for murder, they did not arrive at the mindset on their own. Many of the people from whom they learned this mindset will still be around in four years, and the insanity will not likely stop anytime soon.