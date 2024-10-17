The Morning Briefing: Halloween's Scariest Horror Story — Four More Years of Kamala Harris

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is taking a vacation day to help shred cheese at a community nachos collective.

Advertisement

Forget the politics for a moment, I can't make it through four years of that voice.

Kamala Harris has a voice that nails on a chalkboard find irritating. This is the first presidential election I won't just be concerned about the issues, but I will be voting with my eardrums as well. Yeah, that's shallow and petty, but it's honest too.

As I don't share much of the enthusiasm that other Trump supporters are exhibiting these days, I really dread the thought of being subjected to that voice for four years.

Trainwreck Kamala hit Fox News last night, not only facing tough questions for the first time, but also follow-up questions. Until now, Madame Veep didn't even know that those existed. It was worse than any of us might have imagined. Paula braved the entire thing for us, and here are some of her thoughts:

Vice President Kamala Harris deigned to sit for an interview on Fox News Channel's "Special Report" with Bret Baier on Wednesday, embarrassing both herself and the United States. She refused to answer basic questions about her own policies and the record of the Harris-Biden administration, repeatedly filibustered to avoid answering, and even shouted at one point. She was combative throughout, and it was blatantly obvious that she planned to avoid answering substantive questions at all costs.

Harris doesn't answer the serious questions for a couple of reasons. The first is that she doesn't have much in the way of policy to offer the American people. Her campaign is all about making Donald Trump the biggest monster under the bed and scaring people into voting for her. She's quick to say, "I'm not Donald Trump," in interviews.

Advertisement

We're aware, Toots; Donald Trump can string together more than two coherent sentences.

The reason that Harris isn't offering a lot of policy solutions is that she doesn't have the intellectual heft to grasp and convey them. She could surround herself with the greatest political thinkers that the Democrats have to offer (I know, I know) and have them draw up what they think would be bold leftist answers to the country's problems, but it would all get mangled on the trip from her brain to her mouth.

If you watch the video record of her debate with Trump and her recent video blitz, it's easy to figure out the very simple script that her campaign has had her memorize. She often even struggles with that.

As I've written before — and my friend Matt Vespa mentioned in his post about the FNC interview — the dull-witted Harris would be would be a nightmare in a crisis should she become president. When pressing military decisions need to be made, we can't have a president who mistakes panicky gesticulation for communication.

My Twitchy colleague "justmindy" offered the most damning review of Harris's interview:

How do you know the Kamala interview on Fox with Bret Baier was an unmitigated disaster? When Trump's official campaign account tweets out not just a clip or two, but the whole unedited interview. It was that bad.

Advertisement

The scariest word for anyone on Harris's staff dealing with a media appearance is "unedited." The Trump campaign was probably salivating all day for the chance to get this entire interview out there.

I've checked the leftmedia responses to the interview, and they're all in sync on saying Brett Baier kept interrupting Harris, which is a real stretch. They are dutifully covering for Harris, and it must be exhausting.

It won't work. There's no way to edit the stupid out of this woman.

REMINDER: We're still celebrating the rollout of our new VIP Platinum tier. Our VIP members of all levels keep us plugging along as we combat tyranny. If you'd like to sign up for Platinum, you can subscribe here and use the promo code FIGHT to receive a huge 60% discount. Already a VIP member? You can upgrade to Platinum here.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

PJ Media

Me. Musk Sues California Commie Regulators for Blocking SpaceX Launches Over Politics

VodkaPundit. Wargaming the Electoral College: Is Pelosi Sharpening Her Knives for Harris?

SHAMEFUL: Kamala Shouts, Whines, Cannot Answer Basic Questions in Fox Interview

Advertisement

These Swing States' One-Two Punch Is Poised to Sink Kamala's Battleship

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. AI Unbuttoned This Programmer's Blouse, but It Isn't What You Think

Cull the herd. Halperin: Trump Win Will Trigger 'Unprecedented and Hideous' Mental Health Crisis

As Antisemitism Skyrockets, Biden-Harris Regime Unveils New Initiative to Combat — You Guessed It

Trump’s Interview With the Economic Club of Chicago Was Epic

VodkaPundit, Part Trois. BMW Just Told Europe to Stick Its EV Mandate WHERE?

Hezbollah Using the Cover of UN Peacekeeping Posts to Fire on IDF

Border Patrol Threatens Mass Resignations If Harris Wins

Is the Faith of its Founders America's Biggest Secret? Part 2: Hamilton, Jay and Madison

VodkaPundit, Part Quatre. Harris Is Slipping — But Why?

I Don't Know Who Needs to Hear This, but SNAP OUT OF IT Before the Election!

The PR Fallout of the Kamala Harris FOX News Interview

POLITICO Predicts Biden Will Turn on Israel to Help Harris Win Michigan

Is It Time to Invest in Plywood?

FBI Quietly Revises Crime Stats to Less Democrat-Friendly Numbers

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. Get Out There and Vote Right Now. Not Later. Now.

Here's How You Know Kamala's Fox News Interview Was an Absolute Bloodbath

THE FIX IS IN. Georgia Judge Rules New Election Rules Are 'Illegal, Unconstitutional, and Void'

A Pro-Hamas Clown Vandalized a Restaurant Over Its Israeli Flags. There Was Just One Problem.

Advertisement

Lott Calls Out FBI Over 'Stealth Edits' to Crime Data

Oral Arguments Begin Today in Challenge to Connecticut's Sweeping Gun Ban

Yeah...no. Pennsylvania Senator Calls for End to Filibuster to Pass Gun Control

DeSantis Fulfills Another Promise, and It Made Me Smile

More, Please: 'Bussin' With the Boys' Answers Serious WaPo Inquiry Re Their Trump Interview

Rasmussen Finally Asks *THE QUESTION*

Former ICE Official Warns That Venezuelan Gang Tren de Aragua Will Become Worse Than MS-13

How Do You Spell 'Desperation?' K-A-M-A-L-A, Judging by These Photos Out of Pennsylvania

Benedict Arnold Cheney. The Mask Comes Fully Off: Liz Cheney Campaigning for House Democrats

Desperate Dems Head to School After Getting Outclassed on 'Meme' Streets of the Internet

J.D. Vance Offers HILARIOUS Advice for Democrats After Kamala's Train Wreck FNC Interview

The Atlantic Says No One Knows How to Stop the Shoplifting Surge, Except for EVERYONE on X

Sunny Hostin is BIG Mad at Pundits Accurately Claiming Kamala Looked Angry During Baier Interview

VIP

Review: 'Saturday Night' Is an Enjoyable Look at Pre-Debut Chaos

The Democrats' Casual Racism

Harris Camp Is so Worried That Now We Get a 'Basketball Fan Barack Obama' Video

Is Trump’s Planned McDonald’s Stop Epic Trolling of Kamala or a Waste of Time?

Devastating New Study Further Establishes COVID Shot-Myocarditis Link in Kids

Advertisement

Around the Interwebz

Cameron Diaz Explains Why Stepping Away From Acting In 2014 Was “Something I Had To Do”

$250 Analogue 3D will play all your N64 cartridges in 4K early next year

10 Bizarre Historical Hygiene Practices

Bee Me

Kamala Appeals To Black Voters By Offering Free Pack of Menthols and Copy of 'Madea's Family Reunion' On DVD https://t.co/8P69lSqRVW pic.twitter.com/hfPOq8hQ1B — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 16, 2024

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Stone Steps in the Garden of the Asylum, 1889 #artbots #vangogh pic.twitter.com/b0e24LcR25 — Vincent van Gogh (@vangoghartist) October 16, 2024

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

Stick with this, it gets pleasantly dark about halfway through.