These Swing States' One-Two Punch Is Poised to Sink Kamala's Battleship

Kevin Downey Jr. | 2:31 PM on October 16, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Breitbart is reporting that Kamala's campaign team in the must-win state of Pennsylvania is crumbling like granny's secret graham cracker crust recipe that she "forgot" to write down before she died.

As Trump is rising in almost every credible poll, Kamala is having trouble keeping her crew together in the Keystone State, according to 29 Democrats who allegedly spilled their guts to Politico.

So what gives with Kamala's crew in Pennsylvania?

Some people are pointing their fingers at Pennsylvania campaign manager Nikki Lu, who apparently lacks "deep knowledge" of Philadelphia, where Harris desperately needs a big turnout of minority voters if she expects to win the state. Some Harris campaign officials also complained that the Harris team doesn't have relationships with key city officials needed to secure votes in Philly.

One elected official in Pennsylvania went so far as to accuse Lu of being "AWOL" and even fostering an atmosphere that has left elected Democrats feeling unengaged and disrespected.

Pour a drink because now it gets worse for Kamala in Pennsylvania.

As her team flounders, Scott Presler is busy flipping blue Pennsylvania counties from pinko to patriot.

Political pundit Seth Keshel is reporting that a total of five Pennsylvania counties have gone red as Election Day looms. I can't find any red counties that have switched from red to Marxist.

UPDATE-O-RAMA! As of this writing, Polymakert has Trump up 59.5% to Harris's 40.5%.

As Kamala reels from the bad news in Pennsylvania, the Michigan Professional Fire Fighters Union (MPFFU) has voted not to endorse Harris, an unusual move for the union and a gut-punch for her campaign.

MPFFU leader Matt Sahr told Politico that the union is following the lead of the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) with roughly 350,000 members in the U.S. and Canada, which also chose not to endorse Harris.

 CLOWN SLAP-O-RAMA! The IAFF endorsed Biden in 2020. The Teamsters also refused to endorse Harris, but the rank-and- file workers are supporting Trump. The United Auto Workers (UAW) endorsed Harris, but many of the workers are swinging for Trump. The Police Officers Association of Michigan (POAM) has endorsed Trump for the third time.

To make matters more dire for the Harris-Walz team, Trump recently picked up the endorsement of Amer Ghalib, the Muslim mayor of Hamtramck, Mich., which also has an all-Muslim city council.

LAUGH-O-RAMA! After taking over Hamtramck, city officials voted to permanently ban gay pride flags on city property, causing leftists, who assumed they were in cahoots with Muslims, to jump, jive and, wail.

Good news is fun, but don't let it stagnate you. Please keep your foot on the gas. With the election only weeks away, anything can happen.

I also urge my fellow Michiganders to vote now. Inclement weather may keep you home if the gales of November come early. We can't lose this election because of a lake-effect snowstorm, black ice, or another paralyzing sleet storm. Ahhh, Michigan weather. Just as you're planning a day at the beach, it's suddenly winter.

Kevin Downey Jr.

Kevin Downey Jr. Is a comedian, columnist, and radio show host. When he isn't writing or performing, he is collecting surf records and practicing his mixologist skills at his tiki bar. His apartment—the Atomic Bunker—looks like it was furnished from George Jetson's garage sale. You can hear KDJ crush the commies and punish the pedos on "The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show" every Monday-Friday from 10-11 am at LINEWSRADIO.com.

