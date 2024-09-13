The Morning Briefing: Seeing a Trump Speech In Person Was Just What the Doctor Ordered

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is experiencing a bout of tech support-induced dyspepsia.

Advertisement

Let's keep the Briefing brief today, so that we can all get to seizing the weekend with gusto.

In this environment, writing about politics all of the time can put one in a mood, as many of you have no doubt noticed in a lot of my stuff lately. Hey, I'm human, at least according to my birth certificate. I've really been irritated since the most biased presidential debate in history the other night.

We started to get a little relief in the way of good news yesterday. This is from something Matt wrote:

A Reuters focus group showed that six out of ten undecided voters leaned toward Trump afterward, while only three moved toward Harris. Additionally, The New York Times noted that undecided voters were not impressed with Harris’s lack of specific plans. Fox News also had a dial-monitor focus group conducted by pollster Lee Carter, revealing that independent voters strongly aligned with Republicans on key issues, particularly regarding the economy and immigration. Their reactions to Harris's attacks on Trump were similarly negative and tracked closely with those of the Republicans.

Over at Townhall, my friend and colleague Matt Vespa writes that things are looking up in Michigan for Trump.

It's nice to see that Coastal Media Bubble™ post-debate swooning over Kamala Harris may not be trickling down to regular American voters. That perked me up a little.

The universe was working in my favor this week, and Trump's first scheduled speech after the debate was here in Tucson, my hometown and the bluest city in Arizona.

Advertisement

So I wore pants and left the house.

I hadn't seen Trump in person since 2017, shortly after he was elected, and I was overdue.

Here are some impressions.

When I arrived, it was already 100 degrees and the general admission line went on for blocks and blocks. There were a lot of younger people in it. Trust me, Gen Z was well represented and festooned in MAGA gear. I didn't linger and talk to many of them because I was in a hurry to get my media credentials and get inside to enjoy the modern miracle that is air conditioning.

Because we're on the side that embraces capitalism, one couldn't walk more than 25 feet without bumping into someone selling MAGA hats and shirts.

Inside the venue, the Trump volunteers were a well-oiled machine. They were registering people to vote and signing up people to be poll watchers. Because times have changed, they were also helping people to request mail-in ballots. A lot of young people had "Trump Force 47" hats in addition to the hats they wore to the event, which meant that they had just signed up to be neighborhood volunteers.

There were two reserved media sections, one downstairs and one in the balcony. I opted to sit with the regular folks, preferring not to get cooties from the MSM people there.

Because it wasn't a big rally, we were spared a parade of undercard guest speakers. Trump was on time, but would have been worth the wait.

Advertisement

He was relaxed, energetic, and very upbeat.

Not surprisingly, he had a lot to get out of his system about the debate. He kept talking about David Muir and Linsey Davis, sometimes harshly, sometimes humorously. After saying that he used to like Muir, he followed it up by saying that he wouldn't watch him anymore and that his hair "isn't as great as it used to be."

Here was a big crowd pleaser regarding the debate:

Trump: "They said I was angry at the debate. Yes, I am angry because they let 21 million people into the country who shouldn't be here." Standing -O. #MAGA — SFK (@stephenkruiser) September 12, 2024

Two of his biggest standing ovations came when he mentioned the "largest mass deportation in history" and keeping "Critical Race Theory and transgender insanity out of our schools."

Those were some of his serious hits, but there was plenty of trademark Trump off-the-cuff joking.

One of my least favorite false refrains from the Democrats about Trump is that his speeches are "dark." That's a fiction they can sell to their low-info base because none of them have ever seen a Trump speech. He spoke for around 90 minutes yesterday and much of it was very lighthearted. Trump obviously loves his supporters — perhaps more than any politician I've ever seen — and he does know how to work a crowd. The mood was light, and usually is when he speaks.

Personally, it was encouraging to see the energy and enthusiasm of the crowd, especially the younger people. Again, this is a very blue city and that was a surprise.

Advertisement

Yeah, I'll still be a bit of a curmudgeon between now and the election, but I'll be a fun curmudgeon.

Don't expect me to wear pants too often though, I still think they're the devil.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

The Mailbag of Magnificence

I will soon be nuking the current Mailbag email and announcing a new one. I mentioned a while back that there is an overwhelming spam problem that I have no control over. The fresh start should help revive the frequency of our Mailbag interactions.

Here's a one and done for today from Jim:

Kruiser

I didn’t have the stomach to watch the debate, so I periodically checked in on your coverage.

Thank you for saving both my stomach and my liver.I was thinking how less than 20 years ago, the Democrats thought Dick Cheney was a cross between Hitler and the Devil and Trump was their rich friend.

Today, Trump is a cross between Hitler and the Devil and Dick Chaney is a respected leader.

At least their values haven’t changed.

What do you suppose changed?

Well, Jim, one thing that has changed is that the Cheneys are now Democrats. They're using the code description "Principled Republicans," but they're Dems.

As for the Democrats themselves, they are rather values-free. However, they're consistent. Any Republican who is a current electoral threat to them is Hitler. They never mix it up and make the nemesis Mao or Stalin. A Republican Pol Pot would be really refreshing.

Advertisement

Thanks for the note, Jim. And let's hope the Mailbag will soon make a roaring return.

Everything Isn't Awful

PJ Media

Me. Graphic Novel Imagining a Successful J6 Insurrection Being Sent to PA Public High Schools

VodkaPundit. That's One Small Walk for a Man (and a Woman)...

Haitian Voter Fraud Uncovered in Springfield, Ohio

IDF Killed Hamas Terrorists. At Least 3 Jihadis Were UN Employees.

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Downsizing Comes to Late-Night TV, So They Finally Got a Laugh Out of Me

This Is What Will Happen If Kamala Harris Wins, Part 2: Don't Offend Your Replacements

Color me skeptical. So Kamala Has a Gun, Does She?

The Most Backhanded Endorsement in History: Taylor Swift Actually Snubbed Kamala Harris

Trump Crushes It With New Policy Proposal To Eliminate Taxes on Overtime

Episode 10: Political Idolatry, Pastor Urges Men to Arm Up, and the Questions About Church Discipline

Standing Up to the LGBTQ Bullies

Who Rigged the Debate for Kamala? Her Best Friend and Her Sorority Sister

WATCH: British State Media Hack Does Migrant Propaganda, Polish MEP Immediately Slaps Her Down

Townhall Mothership

LOL...oops. Tim Walz's Reaction to This Freudian Slip About Kamala Is Everything

Dem Senator Warns Report on Trump Assassination Attempt 'Will Absolutely Shock the American People'

First Biden-Harris CBP One Bus Carrying Illegal Aliens Arrives at Border

Advertisement

CBS News Segment Alludes to Historic Support for Donald Trump

Hochul's Op-Ed Calling for AR-15 Ban Misses Some Inconvenient Truths

Cam&Co. Seattle Times Editorial Board Pins Georgia Shooting on 'Gun Culture'

Sorry, But Evil Actually Is Real and Banning Guns Won't Make It Go Away

Florida's Post-Tenure Faculty Review is Working

NYT: Harris About to Double Down On Failed Strategy

Whaddya know. Report Says Britain's NHS is in Dire Condition

The Break-Glass Option Republicans Must Secure in November

The Presidential Debate Shows Us Why Alternative Media Is Saving America

Debate Monitors Deliver Great News for Trump With Independents, Devastating News for Harris

President Biden Says the Best Decision He Made Was Selecting Kamala Harris

It's 'Dangerous and Outrageous' to Criticize the DOJ, According to People Who Say Trump Is a Dictator

Here's the Short Answer to the Question, 'Are You Better Off Than Four Years Ago?'

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 50% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

Sodom and Gomorrica Vol. 1: Groomers Gonna Groom

Sen. Raphael Warnock Admits Laws Won't Stop School Shootings but Wants More Anyway

The Politics of Grief

How Desperate Is the Left to Turn a Blind Eye to the Migrant Crisis?

Hungary Raises the Stakes in European Migrant Hot Potato Game

Around the Interwebz

Rupert Murdoch Succession Battle Will Remain Behind Closed Doors, Nevada Court Rules

Advertisement

Music industry’s 1990s hard drives, like all HDDs, are dying

JELL-O Is Entering the Home Goods Space With a Line of Inflatable Furniture

Bee Me

Delilah Regrets Asking Samson Where He Gets His Strength After He Launches Into 5-Hour Lecture On Carnivore Diet https://t.co/OYKiz1WgRy pic.twitter.com/4XFgfuCb4c — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) September 12, 2024

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

Two versions of a song I like. The orchestral backup is a nice touch.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Weekend Bonus