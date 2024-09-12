Trump Crushes It With New Policy Proposal To Eliminate Taxes on Overtime

On Thursday, former President Donald Trump vowed that, if elected in November, he will eliminate taxes on overtime wages.

"Today, I'm also announcing that as part of our additional tax cuts, we will end all taxes on overtime," Trump told his supporters at a campaign rally in Tuscon, Arizona. "The people who work overtime are among the hardest working citizens in our country. And for too long, no one in Washington has been looking out for them. They are police officers, nurses, factory workers, construction workers, truck drivers and machine operators."

“Think of that," he continued. "That gives people more of an incentive to work. It gives the companies a lot it's a lot easier to get the people.”

Trump said he went to some economists about the policy and was told, "You'll get a whole new workforce by doing that."

"And I think it's gonna be great for the country," he continued. So that's why we will be saying that if you're an overtime worker when you're past 40 hours a week, think of that. Your overtime hours will be tax-free."

🚨NEW POLICY ALERT🚨



President Trump announces a new plan to eliminate all taxes on OVERTIME pay.



"The people who work overtime are among the hardest working citizens in our country -- When you pass 40 hours a week, your overtime hours will be tax free." pic.twitter.com/YQvSOUHr0w — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 12, 2024

Trump has previously promised to eliminate taxes on tips and social security benefits. I wonder how long it will take Kamala Harris to plagiarize this new policy and claim it as her own.

Donald Trump first announced his "No Tax on Tips" proposal back in June in Nevada.

“For those hotel workers and people that get tips, you’re going to be very happy. Because when I get to office, we are going to not charge taxes on tips,” Trump said. Recommended: Trump Reveals Decision About Future Debates



Last month, during a rally in Las Vegas, Kamala told supporters she would "eliminate taxes on tips for service and hospitility [sic] workers."

And that's not a typo—she said "hospitility" not "hospitality."

In addition to this being blatant stealing of a key campaign policy proposal, it’s also another example of her flip-flopping, as she cast the tie-breaking vote on the Inflation Reduction Act, which funded 87,000 new IRS agents and introduced a program aimed at increasing tip reporting.

So, how long will it take for Kamala Harris to steal this idea? I'm sure that the media will blast the proposal until Kamala steals it like they did with the "No Tax on Tips" proposal.