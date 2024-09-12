BREAKING: Trump Reveals Decision About Future Debates

Former President Donald Trump has reached a decision on whether he will face off against Vice President Kamala Harris in a second debate.

"When a prizefighter loses a fight, the first words out of his mouth are, 'I WANT A REMATCH,'" he wrote in a post on Truth Social. "Polls clearly show that I won the Debate against Comrade Kamala Harris, the Democrats’ Radical Left Candidate, on Tuesday night, and she immediately called for a Second Debate."

His post continued:

She and Crooked Joe have destroyed our Country, with millions of criminals and mentally deranged people pouring into the USA, totally unchecked and unvetted, and with Inflation bankrupting our Middle Class. Everyone knows this, and all of the other problems caused by Kamala and Joe - It was discussed in great detail during the First Debate with Joe, and the Second Debate with Comrade Harris. She was a no-show at the Fox Debate, and refused to do NBC & CBS. KAMALA SHOULD FOCUS ON WHAT SHE SHOULD HAVE DONE DURING THE LAST ALMOST FOUR YEAR PERIOD. THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!

Trump had previously called for three debates with Kamala and agreed to three hosted by different networks, including Fox News.

However, Kamala refused to participate in a debate hosted by Fox News where she couldn't rely on the moderators to help her through it. It took weeks for the Harris campaign to agree to the ABC News debate that took place earlier this week because they were having a conniption over the muted microphones rule.

While polls have generally shown that voters think Kamala Harris won the debate, focus groups found that undecided and independent voters were more swayed toward Trump.

A Reuters focus group of undecided voters revealed that six out of ten shifted toward Trump, while only three leaned toward Harris, with one still undecided. Though the sample size was small, it suggested undecided voters viewed the debate differently than I had. The New York Times similarly found that while some found Harris more presidential, undecided voters weren’t impressed by what she said, feeling she lacked concrete plans. Similar outcomes were noted in other focus groups conducted by ABC, CBS, and CNN.

But what was really telling was a Fox News focus group that used dial monitors to track voter reactions. The group, composed of seven Democrats, five independents, and five Republicans, showed how independent voters aligned with Republicans on critical issues like the economy and the rise in crime linked to illegal immigration. On these issues, the yellow line representing independents surged, closely tracking with the red Republican line. Harris’s attacks on Trump, meanwhile, drew negative reactions from independents, again showing their alignment with Republican viewpoints.

