The Morning Briefing: Joe Biden Is Back From the Beach to Give His Hamas Buddies Some Love

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is spending the day at a Pilates instructor affirmation intensive.

Advertisement

As often is the case the day after a holiday, this is going to be a fairly quick hit here at the top today.

There has been a lot of speculation since the day in July when Joe Biden's social media intern decided that the boss should be tweeted out of the presidential race (Like many of you, I believe that all signs point to it being a naptime coup rather than a brave decision on his part.) about who might be in charge over in the Executive Branch.

The old boy has spent the last couple of weekends at a beach in Delaware, pretending to read while sitting under an umbrella. It may very well have been a cardboard cutout sitting in for Biden, who likely hasn't been very animated since his medical handlers used the last of the presidential Adderall supply for his speech at the Democratic National Convention.

I'm never concerned when politicians aren't working, because it's when they're at work that they do all of the damage. Few people get as excited as I do whenever Congress starts squawking about a government shutdown.

Biden decided to play president on Monday and wasted no time reminding the public that he's not only awful at his job, but that he's also a horrible, horrible human being.

This is from my Townhall colleague Sarah Arnold:

President Joe Biden criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his so-called lack of urgency in securing a hostage deal with Hamas terrorists after six hostages were found dead in Gaza this weekend. On Monday, Biden accused Netanyahu of not doing enough to finalize a deal with Hamas to release the hostages it had been holding captive for nearly 11 months by the Palestinian terrorist group.

Advertisement

Hmmm, which historical figure was it who built his entire political rise to power on blaming the Jews?

It'll come to me.

After the remark by the senile terrorist-appeaser Biden, Benjamin Netanyahu decided to offer some reality about the situation:

Must Watch Video Remarks from @IsraeliPM @netanyahu: "I was asked whether I am not doing enough to the release of hostages. Well, I want to set the record straight. On April 27th, Secretary of State Blinken said that, ‘Israel made an extraordinary, generous offer for a hostage… pic.twitter.com/yT1rHKbOCJ — David Milstein (@davidamilstein) September 2, 2024

Bibi is in a tough place here — he can't just say that Biden is an addled lunatic. He also knows, however, that he's always going to be the bad guy in the eyes of the Biden administration, which is now having its Israeli policy dictated by a bunch of twenty-something campus Brownshirts.

Both Biden and Kamala Harris like to talk out of both sides of their mouths regarding the Israel/Hamas war. They reflexively condemn Hamas, but immediately resort to saying that Israel is the real problem.

Democrats have long insisted that Islamic terrorists will stop being murderous psychopaths if Israel and the United States would simply stop picking on them. They have zero understanding of the nature of jihad. Every little bit of idiotic gray area that they find when discussing this war merely emboldens Hamas.

Advertisement

And Biden's foreign policy people know it.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn't Awful

One of the first three thoughts to hit me every morning.

Oh to be a duck swimming in a pond with cows 🥹 pic.twitter.com/5RryYxHRMq — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) September 2, 2024

PJ Media

V-J Day: Japan Surrenders to U.S. and the World Is at Peace

Billionaire Who's Bankrolling Bogus Anti-Trump Lawfare Caught Gaslighting in Real Time

Whoa! Tim Walz May Actually Be Hurting Kamala's Chances of Winning Minnesota

Las Vegas Teen Converts to Islam, and Guess What He Did Next

Top Pollster Predicts Who Will Lose the Debate

Can We Celebrate, Work and Pray Together This Labor Day?

No Offense, but Atheism Is a Really Stupid Philosophy

Townhall Mothership

Why This CNN Headline About the Slain American Found in Gaza Got Slapped With a Brutal Fact-Check

Shut it, Mushbrain. Joe Biden Accuses Netanyahu of Not Doing Enough to Secure Hostage Deal

How Biden Plans to Get Harris Elected

U.S. Seizes Venezuelan Leader Maduro's Plane Citing Violations of U.S. Sanctions

Volquartsen Firearms Continues Support of Second Amendment Foundation

Advertisement

Montana Gubernatorial Candidate Ryan Busse Refuses to Release Tax Returns

Trust no one. Event Fashioned to 'Bridge Divide' Raises Eyebrows

Elon Musk 'Blew a Hole in the Atmosphere'

The Sprint Begins

German Democracy: AfD Wins Regional Election, Will NOT Be 'Allowed' to Form Government UPDATE

Kamala Harris 'Reproductive Rights' Bus Tour Will Be a Non-Starter for Black Religious Southerners

Worse than the cackle. Kamala Pulls Out a New Southern Accent That Tops All Other Pander Attempts

Tim Walz's Motorcade Involved in an Accident, He Left Those Injured High and Dry

Jesse Kelly Posts Letter From Aurora, CO Police Officer and (Surprise!) Politicians Are GASLIGHTING Us

Is Kamala Harris Really Pretending to Be on the Phone to Avoid Talking to the Press? (She's SO BRAVE)

PURE EVIL: Hamas Filmed Hostages Before Executing Them

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 50% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

Unconditional Surrender, V-J Day, and Recapturing the Spirit of WWII

Hollywood's Latest Trump Hit Pic Will Drop in Time for Democrats' October Surprise

The Lincoln Project Calls for Prosecutions Over RFK-Trump Endorsement

The Latest Social Justice™ -Ism Is the Wildest Yet

What’s Politically Safer for Kamala Harris: Debating Trump or Backing Out?

Advertisement

Around the Interwebz

#RIP. James Darren Dies: Teen Idol Actor in ‘Gidget’ And Singer Was 88

Boeing will try to fly its troubled Starliner capsule back to Earth next week

In This Beautiful Library, Bats Guard the Books

Bee Me

Man Commits Barbeque Faux Pas By Eating Corn On The Cob Without Saying 'Mmmm, This Is Good Corn' https://t.co/uQN4swSeRX pic.twitter.com/CFsGVCX6Ox — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) September 2, 2024

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes