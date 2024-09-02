Billionaire Who's Bankrolling Bogus Anti-Trump Lawfare Caught Gaslighting in Real Time

The billionaire who founded the censorious LinkedIn platform is shocked, shocked to learn that his money is being used to gamble at Ricks. His surprise came during an interview on the excellent Silicon Valley-based "All-In Podcast," which is hosted by four wealthy tech founders.

Reid Hoffman was the pod's guest over the weekend.

The Michael Moore lookalike bankrolls American Future Republic, whose main purpose appears to be to Get Trump.



Reid Hoffman / Michael Moore pic.twitter.com/0ZdzOzP0x8 — Nick Finck (@nickf) June 23, 2021

After Trump's announcement in 2022 that he would stand for reelection, Hoffman brought back from the legal graveyard the E.J. Carroll case by accusing Trump of defamation. Hoffman's advisor told the Washington Post that resurrecting the dead case was necessary because "the court system was an important part of the battle to protect America from MAGA.”

Hoffman is also financing the lawsuits against Fox News and Newsmax by Smartmatic voting machines. He hopes that by pressuring the networks to stop questioning the veracity of voting machines, as Dominion did against Fox News, it will hurt Trump.

Hoffman makes no secret of his desire to put Trump in jail, characterizing his Get Trump effort are really to stop the "corroding [of] the rule of law," if you can believe it. Indeed, he told host Jason Calacanis "that it's not really relevant if" he thinks there was an actual sexual battery of the woman back sometime in the 1990s (she can't remember). A New York jury said the former president was liable in the case. Surprise, surprise.

Hoffman's angle is to bleed dry the former president's bank account while simultaneously torpedoing his ability to win the 2024 election with his vast bankroll used to fund the biggest lawfare cases against Trump and his friends.

Co-host David Sacks asked Hoffman about what appears to be the abuse of the legal system and he replied, "I think if he broke the laws that say he should go to jail. I think the laws apply to powerful people as much as they apply to everyday people." The catch is that only Trump has been brought up on these bogus charges.

"Why did they wait two years so they could bring these cases in an election year?" Sacks asked. Hoffman answered that it was Trump's lawyers' fault.

Hoffman also claimed that Trump said he'd hire January 6 rioters in his administration, which Sacks threw a flag on; the LinkedIn founder couldn't provide any proof for the claim.

It's clear Hoffman's all-in on the left's dumbest takes. After all, Democracy is at stake!

But here's the fun part: Sacks confronts Hoffman with the fact that his Clear Choice PAC funding is being used to kill democracy by manipulating the ballots in swing states to protect Kamala Harris and hurt other left-leaning candidates, including RFK, Jr.

Is it principled or naked partisan hackery, asks Sacks.





And then after his excuses, RFK, Jr. shows up as a guest on the podcast and all of a sudden Hoffman, gee, had to sort his socks and dip out.

Later, Sacks put up a video on X in which Hoffman said two weeks before the disastrous debate that Joe Biden was as sharp as a tack.

Sacks called it "gaslighting."





See? Even billionaires can be cowardly lofos.



