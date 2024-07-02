The Morning Briefing: There's Poetry in Clarence Thomas Being a Thorn in Joe Biden's Lawfare

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Dodduwal enjoyed disrupting rec center karaoke night with the occasional Richard Simmons-inspired haiku.

Advertisement

The 2024 United States Presidential election certainly isn't lacking any drama, is it? A lot of it feels like a hangover from the 2020 election because we've got the same candidates, but there are some twists this time around.

Chief among them is the Democrats' attempt to "win" the election via corrupt members of the judiciary. They don't rest on their election anomaly laurels, the Dems. They knew that they would be saddled with Joe Biden as the nominee again and figured that the Magic Mail-In Ballot Machine might not be enough to get the old boy across the reelection finish line, so they needed a new tactic.

Trump has been counter-punching, of course, and yesterday was given his biggest victory yet in his battle with Joe Biden's Department of Justice. This is from Matt:

On Monday, the United States Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in Trump v. United States that presidents have "absolute immunity" from criminal prosecution for official acts, a major victory for former President Donald Trump. "Under our constitutional structure of separated powers, the nature of Presidential power entitles a former President to absolute immunity from criminal prosecution for actions within his conclusive and preclusive constitutional authority. And he is entitled to at least presumptive immunity from prosecution for all his official acts," the ruling, written by Chief Justice Roberts, explains. "There is no immunity for unofficial acts."

Advertisement

This decision presents a variety of problems for those who are legally harassing Trump. Matt Vespa writes over at Townhall that it could even have implications for the recently concluded Soviet show trial in Manhattan.

The most intriguing part of the decision was Justice Clarence Thomas's concurring opinion, which gives Trump ammunition in his battle with Special Counsel Jack Smith and is, as Victoria writes, "a multi-page dismantling of the legality of the special counsel's office."

Biden was trotted out well past his bedtime to complain about the ruling. He'd been given a bad spray tan and just enough Adderall to enable him to read off of a teleprompter for a few minutes. He didn't take any questions, of course.

President LOLEightyonemillion and his handlers had a lot riding on Merrick Garland's rogue special counsel attack on Trump, and it has to be particularly galling in what's left of his mind that Clarence Thomas is the SCOTUS justice throwing a massive monkey wrench into the plan.

It was almost exactly 33 years ago when, as Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Joe Biden did everything he could to destroy Thomas's reputation and keep him off of the Supreme Court. He enabled Anita Hill and her spurious accusations and attempted character assassination.

Democrats didn't want Clarence Thomas on the Supreme Court because they all have a visceral hatred of Black conservatives. Heck, their media lapdogs still trot out Anita Hill every so often for no good reason whatsoever and treat her like royalty just to give them an excuse to rehash her lies about Thomas.

Advertisement

Joe Biden was the lead attack dog for the Democrats' unsuccessful attempt to derail Clarence Thomas's journey to the Supreme Court, and he was an utter sleazebag. In fact, it was his behavior during the Thomas confirmation hearings that firmly established that he was one of the most divisive people in Washington.

The kindly uniter story that the MSM hacks told about Biden in 2020 had absolutely no basis in reality, and no one knew that better than Clarence Thomas.

Yes, there truly is something poetic about the fact that Thomas is still on the Supreme Court and that the court has something to say about the perversion of the judicial system in the effort to keep Joe Biden around.

Don't be surprised if NPR is soon overcome by the urge to interview Anita Hill.

We are going to be busy reminding people about the real Joe Biden between now and the election. If you would like to help us keep getting the truth out there you can join our ever-expanding VIP family by subscribing here and using the promo code KRUISERMB to receive a massive 50% discount.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn't Awful

I GOTTA BE SOMEWHERE...

Advertisement

A gibbon swinging over a family while crossing a bridge pic.twitter.com/1pgy0PgXs1 — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) July 1, 2024





PJ Media

VodkaPundit. You'll Never Guess Who Just Made a Power Play on the Cover of Vogue

Supreme Court Justice Thomas Takes Aim at Trump Special Counsel Prosecutor

Ultra-Orthodox Riots In Jerusalem

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. U.S. Bases in Europe on Second-Highest Alert for Terrorist Threat

Pride Month Recap: What, Exactly, Are You Proud Of?

Leftists Call for Trump’s Assassination Online

Supreme Court Rules on Trump Immunity Case

Why 'Joe Has a Cold' Sounds So Familiar

Former White House Aides Go Rogue, Expose How Biden's Decline Was Kept Hidden

Let's Go Brandon. Illegal Alien Crime Wave Sweeps America

Today in History: Stalwart Christians Treat Muslim Terrorists As a ‘Pile of Husks’

Rampant Corruption in One Georgia County Proves That Local Elections Matter

Oh. AOC to File Articles of Impeachment Over Immunity Ruling

Open Casting Call: Whitmer Tapped as Biden Replacement?

SCOTUS Rules on Texas, Florida Censorship Laws

Townhall Mothership

Someone needs a Xanax. Sotomayor's Dissent in Presidential Immunity Case Certainly Has People Talking

Vulnerable Democratic Incumbent Refuses to Say What He Thinks About Biden's Debate Performance

Look at This CNN Host's Face When Harry Enten Discussed the Post-Debate Polls

Some Are Noticing the Odd Thing This CNN Host Was Doing During the Trump-Biden Debate

Advertisement

Alleged Gang Member Gets Probation for Bringing Gun on University Campus

Cam&Co. What's Missing From Surgeon General's Public Health Approach to 'Gun Violence'

Rise in Antisemitism Spurs Attorney to Purchase Gun Range

Must Watch! Have You Heard? Joe Biden is Sharp as a Tack

Whitmer to Dems: Kiss Michigan Bye-Bye

NY Times Breaking News: Voters Have Been Concerned About Biden's Age for Some Time

LULZ...Can't Make This Stuff Up: Hunter Biden Is Suing Fox Over 'Revenge Porn'

NEW Report Claims DNC Will Formalize Biden Nomination This Month to Quash Replacement Talk

Burgum and Vance Push Back on Media - Has Biden Cover-Up Caused GOP to Finally Say 'Enough?'

Sacre Bleu! You've Booked a Vacation House Just as France Votes for the Fascists

New York Times: Let’s Have Independence Day Without Meat or Fireworks

MSNBC's Kyle Griffin Plays Stupid Game and Wins Stupid Prizes

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 50% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

Guess Who Else Was a 'Tired' (But Accomplished!) Old Man With a Cold?

CCP Boasts of Its (Genocidal) 103-Year History

Violent Content, Meticulous Planning, and the Accused Serial Killer Next Door

The Biden Campaign's Desperation Gets Even Worse

Summer Music List: Firecracker July 4 Tunes to Celebrate Our Country's Greatness

It Was a Bad Day for Jack Smith's Case Against Trump

Advertisement

Around the Interwebz

Jamie Foxx Recalls Mystery Illness, Being “Gone For 20 Days” During Hospitalization

Firefly is building fast and breaking things on path to a reusable rocket

8 Birds That People Used to Eat (but Would Be a Federal Crime to Eat Now)

Bee Me

Most comedians from the '80s had a gay/Gatorade play on words joke when we started out.

With Pride Month Over, Gatorade Switches Back To Straightorade https://t.co/rFGZ6D48DE — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 2, 2024





The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Brides walk under the apple trees https://t.co/jSrdgkDc4x pic.twitter.com/Y1rqiMdIoK — Henri Martin (@HenriMartinArt) June 18, 2024





Kabana Comedy/Tunes

A classic I'd forgotten about. Instagram reminded me.