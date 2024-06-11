The Morning Briefing: How Many Euros Does a MAGA Hat Cost?

Top O' the Briefing
Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur has briefly lost its will to random.
I would like to begin with a quick acknowledgement that I screwed up yesterday when I missed the context of Dr. Eli David's tweet. I did a strikethrough on my response and apologized. I don't like to memory-hole my mistakes.
Well, as far as you know.
When progressives around the world tell their story, they are the center of the politic universe. Icky people who don't think like they do are fringe outliers. They tend to only congregate with the hive mind so they're barely aware of the existence of others.
The fringe really isn't as out there as the lefties think, especially here in the United States. Sure, the Dem propaganda hacks in the mainstream media like to explain support for Donald Trump as some sort of anomalous brainwashing.
Nah, we're just normal people who aren't on board with the prog freak show.
After the European Union parliamentary elections on Sunday, it looks like some of the anti-leftist backlash is catching on with some of our friends across the pond. Chris wrote a breakdown of it yesterday:
In France, National Rally, the party led by polarizing figure Marine Le Pen, won roughly twice as many votes as President Emmanuel Macron's Renaissance. The results so shook Macron that he called for national assembly elections set for June 30 and July 7, a move that The Spectator’s John Keiger suggests is “an attempt to scare French voters into rejecting Le Pen.”
A German coalition of center-right parties won 30% of the vote, while the far-right AfD outperformed the country’s leading Social Democrats to the tune of 16% to 14%. These results don’t bode well for the Social Democrats just over a year before national elections.
In Italy, Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy increased its support, winning 29% of the votes. Spain’s right-leaning People’s Party claimed just over a third of the vote, while two other parties on the right, Vox and the entertainingly named Se Acabó La Fiesta — “The Party’s Over” — made impressive, if low, showings.
Europeans are fed up with unfettered immigration and crippling inflation — why does that sound familiar? — so they’re rejecting the left-wing status quo and turning to various parties on the right.
As Chris mentions, things are a bit more populist and nationalist over there. That's functional populism and nationalism, not the redneck domestic terrorist scary story that American Democrats tell their low-info base.
The results from Sunday have the Eurolefties freaked out. Those who are most panicky tend to be the ones who still pretend that Joe Biden is functional (looking at you, Emmanuel Macron). Their dog-eared leftism is obviously not winning hearts and minds these days.
French lefties have been aggressively trying to marginalize Marine Le Pen and make her go away for years. we see how that's working out.
There have been signs from around the world that some conservative ideas have been gaining in popularity, despite the media's insistence that, deep down, everyone want's to be a happy-go-lucky socialist, living under the thumb of his or her government.
In Argentina, President Javier Milei is a bit of a political chameleon — definitely not conservative on every issue. He does however, hit many notes that resonate with a lot of us here. This is from something my friend Stephen Green wrote last month:
President Javier Milei entered office like Jack Nicholson breaking his way into the bathroom in "The Shining" — with an axe. Armed with emergency powers granted by the Argentine Congress, he balanced the country's out-of-control budget in one month, fired government workers by the thousands, eliminated more than 200,000 "corrupt" social welfare programs, and even cozied up to NATO.
“There’s a lot more chainsaw" to come, Milei promised in March, and I momentarily almost became gay.
That's some serious draining of el pantano there. The Democrats are terrified that Trump will take a chainsaw of his own to the bloated federal bureaucracy here.
We can dream, can't we?
Then there is the overwhelming success that El Salvador President Nayib Bukele has had (which my Townhall colleague Leah Barkoukis wrote about here). He turned a crime-ridden hellhole into one of the safer places on Earth. Bukele accomplished that by taking what the American MSM faux journos would call a hard line. Actually, they would whine about it.
Bukele re-funded the police and the army, and reintroduced 21st century ne'er-do-wells to the harsh world of consequences.
I'm not saying that Milei and Bukele — or even Giorgia Meloni in Italy — are borrowing from Trump's playbook. They all do seem to be kindred spirits on certain issues though.
It would appear that those whacky MAGA ideas of Trump's may not be anathema to the rest of the world after all.
Hmm...I wonder if the they've been lying to us about anything else.
Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media!
The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].
Everything Isn't Awful
My yard if I didn't live in a desert.
Is this heaven? 😊 pic.twitter.com/MhH3Esvndk— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) June 10, 2024
PJ Media
VodkaPundit. The Countdown to Mars Begins
Democrat Nightmare: Armed Black Hartford Citizen Patrols Take to the Streets
Antifa Scum Attack Innocent Man Outside South Bend Drag Show for Kids for No Reason
VodkaPundit, Part Deux. From Cars to Star Wars, We're Not Buying What They're Selling
You Won't Believe the Latest Stunt Biden Is Considering
LOCK HER UP. Nancy Pelosi: ‘I Take Responsibility’ for January 6 Security Failures
HER TOO. Jill Biden Costs Taxpayers $345K to Fly to Hunter’s Trial
VodkaPundit, Part Trois. SEE THIS MOVIE: 'Hit Man'
PR Primer for the Trump Convictions: Make Voters Understand Who the Real Monsters Are
The European Right Could Finally Be on the Verge of Breaking the Left-Wing Logjam
A 'Jew Exclusion Zone' at UCLA
Sen. Fetterman and His Wife Hospitalized Following Car Crash
It's Time to Arrest James Clapper and Antony Blinken
Townhall Mothership
Schlichter. How Much Would the Regime Media Cover for Its Number One Choice, Joe Biden?
After This CNN Analysis, I Think Biden's Operatives Should Pay Attention to the Polls
Chairman Jordan Calls Out Fauci's Lies in Letter Demanding Documents, Interview
Illegal Aliens Jump in Front of Cars to Blackmail New York Drivers
Nearly 2,000 Teens With Shotguns Descend on New York Town
Cam&Co. SCOTUS Keeps Ahold of IL, NY 2A Cases
House Dems Vote Against Veteran Gun Rights
Traitors: Some Canadian MPs Allegedly Worked With Foreign Governments
Don't Paint Your Religious Symbols on the Street
How Much Are Green Energy Policies Actually Costing You Each Month?
WATCH: Incredible Helmet-Cam Footage of Israeli Forces Rescuing the Hostages
DePaul Gives Professor the Boot for Assignment on How 'Genocide in Gaza' Affects Health and Biology
Biden Campaign Has a Very Revealing Response to Pro-Hamas Mob's Actions at White House
DO IT. Donald Trump Says Those 51 Intelligence Officers Should Be Prosecuted
Oh. Motorized Scooters Will Shut Down If They Touch the Pride Mural in Spokane
Cry Us a River: Maudlin Molly Jong-Fast Laments 'Hunter Biden's Disease' on MSNBC
VIP
Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 50% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.
Catholic University Gives Awards to Pro-Hamas Student Group
MONSTER Win For Freedom as Court Rejects LA School Vaccine Mandate
The ’Biden Is Going to Lose' Panic on the Left Gets Worse
463 Border Patrol Agents Attacked This Year Already
The Fattest Countries in the World? The Answer Might Surprise
This Could Be the Most Damning Poll About Joe Biden and His Presidency
Around the Interwebz
Flea Gives The Finger On ‘Inside Out 2’ Premiere Red Carpet
DARPA’s planned nuclear rocket would use enough fuel to build a bomb
This $525,000 Boba Fett Action Figure Is Officially the Most Valuable Vintage Toy
Bee Me
Palestinian Researchers Discover Startling Correlation Between Holding Hostages In Your Home And People Shooting You https://t.co/cpJ0MKNSBZ pic.twitter.com/ZkWPRP7SmI— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) June 10, 2024
The Kruiser Kabana
Kabana Gallery
The Fair Imperia https://t.co/vOTRLOGFcf pic.twitter.com/Bc2oDYwfPC— Lovis Corinth (@artistcorinth) May 28, 2024
Kabana Comedy/Tunes
A classic bit.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member