The Morning Briefing: How Many Euros Does a MAGA Hat Cost?

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur has briefly lost its will to random.

I would like to begin with a quick acknowledgement that I screwed up yesterday when I missed the context of Dr. Eli David's tweet. I did a strikethrough on my response and apologized. I don't like to memory-hole my mistakes.

Advertisement

Well, as far as you know.

When progressives around the world tell their story, they are the center of the politic universe. Icky people who don't think like they do are fringe outliers. They tend to only congregate with the hive mind so they're barely aware of the existence of others.

The fringe really isn't as out there as the lefties think, especially here in the United States. Sure, the Dem propaganda hacks in the mainstream media like to explain support for Donald Trump as some sort of anomalous brainwashing.

Nah, we're just normal people who aren't on board with the prog freak show.

After the European Union parliamentary elections on Sunday, it looks like some of the anti-leftist backlash is catching on with some of our friends across the pond. Chris wrote a breakdown of it yesterday:

In France, National Rally, the party led by polarizing figure Marine Le Pen, won roughly twice as many votes as President Emmanuel Macron's Renaissance. The results so shook Macron that he called for national assembly elections set for June 30 and July 7, a move that The Spectator’s John Keiger suggests is “an attempt to scare French voters into rejecting Le Pen.” A German coalition of center-right parties won 30% of the vote, while the far-right AfD outperformed the country’s leading Social Democrats to the tune of 16% to 14%. These results don’t bode well for the Social Democrats just over a year before national elections. In Italy, Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy increased its support, winning 29% of the votes. Spain’s right-leaning People’s Party claimed just over a third of the vote, while two other parties on the right, Vox and the entertainingly named Se Acabó La Fiesta — “The Party’s Over” — made impressive, if low, showings. Europeans are fed up with unfettered immigration and crippling inflation — why does that sound familiar? — so they’re rejecting the left-wing status quo and turning to various parties on the right.

Advertisement

As Chris mentions, things are a bit more populist and nationalist over there. That's functional populism and nationalism, not the redneck domestic terrorist scary story that American Democrats tell their low-info base.

The results from Sunday have the Eurolefties freaked out. Those who are most panicky tend to be the ones who still pretend that Joe Biden is functional (looking at you, Emmanuel Macron). Their dog-eared leftism is obviously not winning hearts and minds these days.

French lefties have been aggressively trying to marginalize Marine Le Pen and make her go away for years. we see how that's working out.

There have been signs from around the world that some conservative ideas have been gaining in popularity, despite the media's insistence that, deep down, everyone want's to be a happy-go-lucky socialist, living under the thumb of his or her government.

In Argentina, President Javier Milei is a bit of a political chameleon — definitely not conservative on every issue. He does however, hit many notes that resonate with a lot of us here. This is from something my friend Stephen Green wrote last month:

President Javier Milei entered office like Jack Nicholson breaking his way into the bathroom in "The Shining" — with an axe. Armed with emergency powers granted by the Argentine Congress, he balanced the country's out-of-control budget in one month, fired government workers by the thousands, eliminated more than 200,000 "corrupt" social welfare programs, and even cozied up to NATO. “There’s a lot more chainsaw" to come, Milei promised in March, and I momentarily almost became gay.

Advertisement

That's some serious draining of el pantano there. The Democrats are terrified that Trump will take a chainsaw of his own to the bloated federal bureaucracy here.

We can dream, can't we?

Then there is the overwhelming success that El Salvador President Nayib Bukele has had (which my Townhall colleague Leah Barkoukis wrote about here). He turned a crime-ridden hellhole into one of the safer places on Earth. Bukele accomplished that by taking what the American MSM faux journos would call a hard line. Actually, they would whine about it.

Bukele re-funded the police and the army, and reintroduced 21st century ne'er-do-wells to the harsh world of consequences.

I'm not saying that Milei and Bukele — or even Giorgia Meloni in Italy — are borrowing from Trump's playbook. They all do seem to be kindred spirits on certain issues though.

It would appear that those whacky MAGA ideas of Trump's may not be anathema to the rest of the world after all.

Hmm...I wonder if the they've been lying to us about anything else.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn't Awful

My yard if I didn't live in a desert.

Advertisement





PJ Media

VodkaPundit. The Countdown to Mars Begins

Democrat Nightmare: Armed Black Hartford Citizen Patrols Take to the Streets

Antifa Scum Attack Innocent Man Outside South Bend Drag Show for Kids for No Reason

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. From Cars to Star Wars, We're Not Buying What They're Selling

You Won't Believe the Latest Stunt Biden Is Considering

LOCK HER UP. Nancy Pelosi: ‘I Take Responsibility’ for January 6 Security Failures

HER TOO. Jill Biden Costs Taxpayers $345K to Fly to Hunter’s Trial

VodkaPundit, Part Trois. SEE THIS MOVIE: 'Hit Man'

PR Primer for the Trump Convictions: Make Voters Understand Who the Real Monsters Are

The European Right Could Finally Be on the Verge of Breaking the Left-Wing Logjam

A 'Jew Exclusion Zone' at UCLA

Sen. Fetterman and His Wife Hospitalized Following Car Crash

It's Time to Arrest James Clapper and Antony Blinken

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. How Much Would the Regime Media Cover for Its Number One Choice, Joe Biden?

After This CNN Analysis, I Think Biden's Operatives Should Pay Attention to the Polls

Chairman Jordan Calls Out Fauci's Lies in Letter Demanding Documents, Interview

Illegal Aliens Jump in Front of Cars to Blackmail New York Drivers

Nearly 2,000 Teens With Shotguns Descend on New York Town

Cam&Co. SCOTUS Keeps Ahold of IL, NY 2A Cases

House Dems Vote Against Veteran Gun Rights

Traitors: Some Canadian MPs Allegedly Worked With Foreign Governments

Don't Paint Your Religious Symbols on the Street

Advertisement

How Much Are Green Energy Policies Actually Costing You Each Month?

WATCH: Incredible Helmet-Cam Footage of Israeli Forces Rescuing the Hostages

DePaul Gives Professor the Boot for Assignment on How 'Genocide in Gaza' Affects Health and Biology

Biden Campaign Has a Very Revealing Response to Pro-Hamas Mob's Actions at White House

DO IT. Donald Trump Says Those 51 Intelligence Officers Should Be Prosecuted

Oh. Motorized Scooters Will Shut Down If They Touch the Pride Mural in Spokane

Cry Us a River: Maudlin Molly Jong-Fast Laments 'Hunter Biden's Disease' on MSNBC

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 50% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

Catholic University Gives Awards to Pro-Hamas Student Group

MONSTER Win For Freedom as Court Rejects LA School Vaccine Mandate

The ’Biden Is Going to Lose' Panic on the Left Gets Worse

463 Border Patrol Agents Attacked This Year Already

The Fattest Countries in the World? The Answer Might Surprise

This Could Be the Most Damning Poll About Joe Biden and His Presidency

Around the Interwebz

Flea Gives The Finger On ‘Inside Out 2’ Premiere Red Carpet

DARPA’s planned nuclear rocket would use enough fuel to build a bomb

This $525,000 Boba Fett Action Figure Is Officially the Most Valuable Vintage Toy

Bee Me

Palestinian Researchers Discover Startling Correlation Between Holding Hostages In Your Home And People Shooting You https://t.co/cpJ0MKNSBZ pic.twitter.com/ZkWPRP7SmI — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) June 10, 2024

Advertisement





The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery





Kabana Comedy/Tunes

A classic bit.