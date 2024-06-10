Arrest James Clapper and Antony Blinken!

Prosecutors in Donald Trump's New York City trial alleged that he attempted to unlawfully sway the 2016 presidential election by suppressing damaging stories about his personal life.

Advertisement

“This was a planned, long-running conspiracy to influence the 2016 election, to help Donald Trump get elected through illegal expenditures to silence people who had something bad to say about his behavior,” prosecutor Matthew Colangelo told the jurors back in April. “It was election fraud, pure and simple.”

If trying to suppress damaging stories is a crime, then former Obama Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and the 50 other national security officials who signed onto a letter claiming that the infamous Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation should all be charged with the same crime.

As we all know, prosecutors in Hunter's trial have introduced his "laptop from hell" as evidence, and it is the position of the Department of Justice that the laptop is not only genuine but also that it was not tampered with.

Biden's legal team had tried desperately to prevent the laptop from being included as evidence, claiming that it had "numerous reasons to believe the data had been altered and compromised before investigators obtained the electronic material." However, the prosecution argued that attorneys didn't provide "any evidence or information that shows that his laptop contains false information," and the judge consequently agreed to admit the laptop as evidence.

Related: Desperate Biden Campaign Continues to Push Long-Debunked Hoax

FBI agent Erika Jensen testified to the laptop's authenticity and explained how the information was verified. There is no doubt that the laptop was Hunter Biden's and that it was entirely legitimate.

Advertisement

Yet Clapper refuses to retract the letter he signed falsely claiming that the laptop was Russian disinformation — the letter which Big Tech used to suppress the damaging story for Joe Biden's campaign weeks before the presidential election.

James Clapper, the former director of national intelligence in the Obama administration, signed the heavily scrutinized letter just weeks before the 2020 presidential election, claiming the laptop had "all the earmarks" of a Russian effort to influence the vote. "No," he simply said when asked by Fox News Digital if he regretted signing it despite the laptop now being used by prosecutors arguing Hunter committed a federal gun crime. Clapper also refused to publicly remove his name from the letter despite evidence proving the device and its contents were legitimate and would not concede he and the other former intelligence officials who signed on should have waited longer to weigh in. The laptop, filled with videos and photos of drug use, sex acts and sensitive business communications, was shown to the jury Tuesday in an effort to prove the president's son lied about using drugs on a gun purchase form.

Of course, it wasn't just the 51 national security officials signing onto the bogus letter with their bogus assessment of the laptop who should be charged either. Last year, evidence was uncovered linking the infamous letter to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

When Mike Morell, the co-author of the infamous letter, was recruiting former intelligence officials to sign onto it in October 2020, he pitched it as a means to give Joe Biden a “talking point” in his upcoming presidential debate with Donald Trump, and current Secretary of State Antony Blinken, then a campaign advisor, was involved in the letter's inception.

Advertisement

How is this not corruptly influencing an election, but Trump's non-disclosure agreement with Stormy Daniels was?

Clapper, Blinken, and the rest of those involved with that bogus letter should be arrested and charged with the same crimes as Trump was. Otherwise, it proves that the two-tiered justice system exists.

Editor's note: PJ Media needs your help to continue reporting on the widespread corruption in our government and institutions. By becoming a VIP member, you'll directly support our hard-hitting journalism and commentary and give us the tools we need to fight back against the censors. Use the promo code SAVEAMERICA for a 50% discount on an annual membership. That takes the price down to $2/month for a standard VIP membership and $4/month for Gold, which gives you access to all the content at all the Townhall Media sites: PJ Media, Townhall, RedState, Twitchy, Bearing Arms, and HotAir. Sign up here and become part of the solution today.