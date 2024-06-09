Desperate Biden Campaign Continues to Push Long-Debunked Hoax

It never ceases to amaze me how the Biden campaign is not only built on lies but doubles down on them even when they've been repeatedly debunked. They do this because they know they can get away with it because the mainstream media will dutifully push whatever narrative the Biden campaign wants.

For example, a new Biden campaign pushes the long-debunked accusation made in The Atlantic that Trump refused to visit the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in 2018 because he thought the troops buried there were "suckers" and "losers"

NEW AD: Donald Trump doesn’t know a damn thing about service to his country.



This is what he thinks of those who served our country. pic.twitter.com/dmOeNw0bSy — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) June 7, 2024

This story was debunked four years ago, as more than a dozen Trump administration officials who were with Trump on that trip have now disputed the Atlantic report, including former national security adviser John Bolton—who is no fan of Trump.

"I didn't hear either of those comments or anything even resembling them. I was there at the point in time that morning when it was decided that he would not go to Aisne-Marne cemetery," Bolton told Fox News in September 2020. "He decided not to do it because of John Kelly's recommendation. It was entirely a weather-related decision, and I thought the proper thing to do.”

The bogus story in The Atlantic

Last year, the mainstream media claimed that John Kelly had confirmed the allegations made by The Atlantic, which also alleged that on Memorial Day 2017, Trump told Kelly in Arlington National Cemetery, "I don't get it. What was in it for them?"

However, those closest to him have gone on record saying that he wouldn't have tolerated it if he had actually heard Trump say that. It's impossible to believe that Kelly would have continued to serve in the Trump administration if Trump had actually said those things, or if he'd heard Trump call fallen Marines suckers and losers given that Kelly lost a son in Afghanistan.

“I did not hear POTUS call anyone losers when I told him about the weather," Zach Fuentes, former deputy to Chief of Staff Gen. John Kelly, told Breitbart News. "Honestly, do you think General Kelly would have stood by and let ANYONE call fallen Marines losers?”

“I was the host of the event discussed by the false and despicable article published in The Atlantic magazine on 3 September … when the President’s visit was appropriately canceled due to weather, I received word also that he was upset he would not be able to make the wreath-laying visit,” Maj. Gen. Bill Matz, secretary of the American Battle Monuments Commission, said at the time as well.

On top of that, FOIA documents also definitively proved that Trump’s visit to the cemetery was actually canceled due to weather. When Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, was asked about evidence that the cancellation was due to bad weather, he admitted that it was likely true.

So why is the Biden campaign continuing to push this lie? It's not just that the media can be relied upon to not correct the story, but also because the Biden campaign knows it's losing, and is too desperate to care.

