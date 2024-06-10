Nancy Pelosi: ‘I Take Responsibility’ for January 6 Security Failures

Donald Trump has often pinned the blame for the Capitol Riot on Nancy Pelosi for her failure to provide security, and now, new video released by House GOP investigators proves he was right.

In the immediate aftermath of the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was recorded admitting responsibility for the lack of adequate security that day.

“You’re gonna ask me in the middle of the thing, when they’ve already breached the inaugural stuff, ‘should we call the Capitol Police?’ I mean the National Guard. Why weren’t the National Guard there to begin with?”

“They thought that they had sufficient resources—” her chief of staff Terri McCullough replied.

“It’s not a question of how they had … they don’t know!" Pelosi replied. "They clearly didn’t know, and I take responsibility for not having them just prepare for more.”

Just the News has more:

The footage was recorded by Pelosi's daughter Alexandra, who helped HBO shoot a documentary about the Jan 6 riot. But the video was not aired in its entirety until Monday, when Republicans on the House Administration Oversight Subcommittee released it after obtaining it from the TV network. Pelosi's reaction to the Capitol riot depicted in the footage was reported by Politico on Sunday. However, some of the key quotes above were not included by the outlet, which reviewed the footage independently. "Numerous independent fact-checkers have confirmed that Speaker Pelosi did not plan her own assassination. Cherry-picked out-of-context clips don't change that. Three years later, House Republicans are still trying to whitewash January 6th. It’s shameful, unpatriotic and pathetic," a spokesperson for Pelosi told Just the News.

While Pelosi's people are dismissing the relevance of the footage, House Republicans insist that the footage completely undermines the narrative that Democrats have been pushing for three years. Democrats have long claimed that Trump was responsible for the security failures that day, even though he has said repeatedly that he had requested more National Guardsmen to be on hand that day and was rejected.

According to a GOP report from 2022, congressional leaders, including Pelosi, hesitated to deploy the National Guard early during the 2020 Black Lives Matter riots due to concerns about the optics of doing so. Gen. Mark Milley was also reportedly concerned about former President Trump potentially misusing the military for political purposes, which also influenced the delay.