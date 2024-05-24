The Morning Briefing: So Much for the Lawfare—Trump Rocks the Bronx

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Sequenthon took great pride in the painstaking effort he put into bedazzling every pair of tiny chaps for the annual tri-county chimp rodeo.

Advertisement

Democrats and their media mouthpieces haven't exactly been hiding their glee about the fact that the kangaroo court set up by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been keeping former president Donald Trump off of the campaign trail.

It doesn't matter. Wherever he is in the world, Donald Trump is the center of the American media universe. Oddly, it's the people who most want him to shut up who have made him that way. The Democrats' unhinged obsession with Trump keeps him front and center in the American conversation. They would prefer that the conversation be negative, obviously, but the poor dears have been struggling with that of late.

Trump won the presidency in 2016 because he worked hard campaigning in places that hadn't been good to Republicans in recent elections. GOP candidates before Trump would go through the motions in bluer states, but Trump was, as the phrase goes, in it to win it.

To the chagrin of everyone who is trying to railroad him, Trump hasn't been letting them wear him down. They were no doubt hoping that, at the very least, they could physically and mentally exhaust him.

Instead, he seems to be energized.

Last night, Trump held a rally in the Bronx, which heretofore has been no-man's land for Republican presidential candidates. A good chunk of it is touched by the congressional district that keeps sending Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Congress, after all.

People are so Biden-weary that Bronx residents were looking forward to Trump's visit. This is from Catherine's preview yesterday:

Advertisement

“Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy, before the rally, talked to a number of Bronx residents who are fed up with Joe Biden and Democrats in general. Feeling used and abused, the residents are remembering how much better life was under Trump and looking for alternatives to the Democrats who have so long controlled New York. Trump’s Bronx rally could win him more New York support, including from black and Hispanic voters. In fact, Rev. Ruben Diaz Sr., president of New York's Hispanic Clergy Association, was one critic of life under the disastrous policies of the Biden administration. “Senior citizens cannot walk down the street. Our children are being killed. When you go to a grocery store, you can't even buy anything anymore,” he told Fox News. “I’m a Democrat. All my life I've been a Democrat, but Democrats have used us and abused us, they think that they own us. Donald Trump is giving us an opportunity.”

The Democrats can't run from the trainwreck that is Joe Biden or the failures of their other politicians since 2021. The noise around the Trump trial was meant to distract from all of that. All of the false narratives intended to keep Biden propped up aren't going over with a lot of the voters.

As my colleague Sarah Arnold wrote over at Townhall, the rally was a great success. At one point, Trump called it a "love fest." I knew things were going well for Trump when I read the updates from "reporters" at The New York Times. Their pain was oozing through the words on the screen. There were precious few details, and lots of editorializing.

Advertisement

Our sister site Twitchy has a very entertaining post about the anguish at CNN as it covered the rally. They really were struggling:

The pain in the CNN reporters face and voice admitting how big Trumps crowd was, is priceless 😂 pic.twitter.com/kGPLxFjzcN — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) May 24, 2024

It's going to be a rough couple of days in MSM Land. Also, George Santos hanging around and mugging it up with the Trump fans (see today's feature image) had to have been a little extra kick in the kneecaps for hostile press in attendance.

The success of the rally adds some real context to this post that Matt wrote early yesterday, hours before it began:

Last month, while in New York City for his sham trial, former President Donald Trump indicated to reporters his intention to "make a play for New York" in the 2024 election. "We're very close in New York, I understand," Trump said. "We're leading the country by a lot. A poll just came out a little while ago, as you saw yesterday that we have—we're up in every swing state and up by a lot in every swing state. So I think we're gonna do very well, and we're gonna make a play for New York."

There has been a lot of speculation that, even though the prosecution's case in the Manhattan trial has been blown out of the water, the jury will convict Trump anyway because everyone in New York City is a hive mind leftist.

It looks like the hive mind has more than a few drones who have gone rogue.

Programming Note: I've delayed the Mailbag until Monday. The regulars here know that the Briefing doesn't get the federal holidays off. They are a little slow, however, so I figured the extra content would be better placed then.

Advertisement

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn't Awful

Me, every Taco Tuesday.

You didn't need a video of a raccoon eating snacks, but here you go pic.twitter.com/ylWB0eYdiH — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) May 23, 2024





PJ Media

Kevin and Kruiser. 'Unwoke' Free-for-All #71: Joe Biden Wants Poor People to Starve

VodkaPundit. I Never Believed Biden Would Drop Out, But...

Tacoma Cop to Sue Woke Prosecutors for Destroying His Life

Norfolk Southern Agrees to Settlement Over Ohio Train Derailment

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Biden's New Nominee Is the Absolute Worst, and Ted Cruz Is Having None of It

New Footage of the Scottie Scheffler Incident Tells a Different Story Than the Police Report

Is Biden Going to Try to 'Out-Trump' Trump on the Border?

WHOA! Trump Might Be Right About New York

VodkaPundit, Part Trois. Now California Wants to Force You to Ride the Magical Mystery Train

NCAA Votes to Accept $2.8 Billion Settlement That Will Change the Face of College Sports

Biden Administration Takes Cuban Officials Behind the Scenes at Miami Airport

Bronx Residents Excited for Trump Rally, Fed Up With Biden

An Alternate Theory Explaining Havana Syndrome Illnesses

British PM Rishi Sunak Calls for Snap Election on July 4

Knights of Columbus Sue Joe Biden, Claim First Amendment Violation

Advertisement

The Human Cost of the Left’s Obsession With Victimhood: One Woman’s Story

Now Will The FOIA Get Some Real Teeth?

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. Anatomy of a Kangaroo Court

GAFFETASTIC! Joe Biden Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About the Election

Mike Johnson Threatens to Punish ICC If It Proceeds With Israel Arrest Warrants

Harvard Pro-Hamas Students Meet Their Consequences

Biden, Red Flags, and the Constitution

Cam&Co. Former ATF Official Slams USA Today Report on U.S. Guns and Mexico Cartels

The 2A Case That SCOTUS Might Not be Able to Resist

Northwestern's President Didn't Do Well Under Congressional Questioning

Baltimore is the Overdose Capital of the US but Local Officials Didn't Know

Illegal Alien From Turkey is More Worried About Open Border than Joe Biden

Anchor Spills Beans on Dem Effort to Get Protesters for Trump Rally, Protest Fail Is Incredibly Funny

Yikes: Hochul Insults Americans As She Tries to Attack Trump and His Rally in South Bronx

Half of UCLA Medical School Graduates Can't Pass Basic Competency Tests and No One Dares Question It

CNN Looked Sad to Be Covering Trump's Massive Rally in 'One of the Bluest Counties in the Country'

The Left Can't Meme and Apparently Biden Can't Either

AOC Preps Bronx Voters for Tonight's Trump Rally With an Amazing Gas Price Warning

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 50% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

VodkaPundit, Part Quatre. Wargaming the Electoral College

Advertisement

No America, This Is Not, Nor Was It Ever, Normal

Drugmakers Develop New Drugs to Counteract Ozempic Muscle Loss

CNN Needs Trump Back in the White House. Like, Really Bad.

Even Woke Portland Voters Want to Make Crime Illegal Again

The Politics of Immigration Reform, Part II

Around the Interwebz

‘Leave the World Behind’ Tops All Netflix Viewing for Second Half of 2023 With 121 Million Views

Family stricken with rare brain worms after eating undercooked bear

Coney Island Was Once Full of Dueling, Backstabbing Theme Parks

Bee Me

Ilhan Omar: 'Antisemitism Wouldn't Be A Problem If We Got Rid Of All The Jews' https://t.co/mQb4mJDs4p pic.twitter.com/skQi3GIjJN — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) May 23, 2024





The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery





Kabana Comedy/Tunes

Current mood. Have a great weekend.