Biden Administration Takes Cuban Officials Behind the Scenes at Miami Airport

Just when you think Biden and Co. couldn’t get any more anti-American, the administration does something that shocks any patriotic American. The latest example of the administration’s preference for hostile nations took place in Miami earlier this week.

“Miami leaders are outraged by the Biden administration’s unannounced U.S. Department of State visit that hosted Cuban government officials in secure areas of the Miami International Airport,” NewsNation reports.

“On Monday, five Cuban officials reportedly were allowed to inspect a TSA checkpoint and baggage screening area at Miami International Airport,” the report continues. “The tour lasted roughly five hours.”

Five hours of getting a hands-on tour of secure areas of a U.S. airport. The biggest problem with all of this is that the U.S. has considered Cuba a state sponsor of terrorism since 2021.

“The State Department has designated Cuba as a State Sponsor of Terrorism for repeatedly providing support for acts of international terrorism in granting safe harbor to terrorists,” read an announcement from the U.S. Embassy in Cuba dated Jan. 11, 2021. The announcement added, “For decades, the Cuban government has fed, housed, and provided medical care for murderers, bombmakers, and hijackers, while many Cubans go hungry, homeless, and without basic medicine.”

You might notice something specific about the timing of that announcement. Yep, the ol’ threat to democracy Donald Trump slapped Cuba with the “state sponsor of terrorism” label on his way out the door.

Flashback: Cubans Protest as the Island Experiences Blackouts



The TSA claims that it “routinely works with all countries with direct flights to the United States,” but the Miami airport tour has brought the expected outrage.

It is unacceptable that the Biden administration allowed officials of the communist Cuban regime to access secure @TSA areas in Miami International Airport.



Florida demands answers. — Jeanette Nuñez (@LtGovNunez) May 21, 2024

“Only under the Biden administration would they allow a terrorist regime into our secure facilities at one of the busiest airports in America,” said Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.).

NewsNation’s law and justice correspondent Jennifer Coffindaffer said that she was “appalled” at the tour, adding, “To think that any official in our country would allow for foreign individuals, particularly individuals on the list, if you will, to be allowed into our airport operations areas, and one of our major airports, is a security risk.”

The Cuban regime claimed that the terrorist designation led to further economic troubles on the island; of course, we know that Cuba’s poverty doesn’t have a thing to do with decades of Communist rule. The authoritarians in Havana complained and found a sympathetic ear in fellow authoritarian Joe Biden.

Last week, the Biden administration took Cuba off the list of nations that are "not cooperating fully" with the fight against terrorism. Is removing the “state sponsor of terrorism” next?

Secretary of State Antony Blinken answered that question in a House hearing on Wednesday. When Rep. Maria Salazar (R-Fla.) asked Blinken if he was going to “check them off the main black list, which is the terrorist list for sponsors of terrorism,” he responded, “Not seeing anything happening by July 21.”

Would the TSA allow Russian representatives to peek behind the curtain at an airport? How about Iran? Or North Korea? I think we all know the answer to those questions, but then again, if the administration let Cuban officials see our security apparatus, there’s no telling.