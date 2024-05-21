The Morning Briefing: It's Time for Biden to Get to the Basement and Stay There

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends.

It is once again time for an episode of "Our Demented President," starring Joseph Robinette Biden as The Puppet and DOCTOR Mama Jill Biden as The Elder Abuser.

The show is a huge hit with everyone at The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The Lincoln Project's kiddie pool. To the rest of us, it's an ongoing, painful tragedy.

Every public appearance by President LOLEightyonemillion features an epic struggle with the English language. On the occasions when he does get the words right for a sentence or two, he tends to get all the details wrong, which I also mentioned yesterday.

We have a couple of examples today that are real doozies. The first was written about by my friend and colleague, Stephen Green:

"When I was Vice President, things were kinda bad during the pandemic," is not a thing former Veep Mike Pence said on Sunday. "And what happened was, Barack said to me, 'Go to Detroit! And help fix it!' Well, poor Mayor [Duggan], he's spent more time with me than he ever thought he's gonna have to." No, that was Presidentish Joe Biden speaking in Detroit on Sunday about things that never happened because Donald Trump was president in 2020 when the plandemic was launched out of China. Barack Obama hadn't been in the White House for almost four years, and Biden was the former veep running for his party's presidential nomination.

That's a lot to get wrong in just a few sentences. These Biden moments aren't gaffes, they're the symptoms of a guy who should be under the full time care of a mental health professional or, at the very least, getting checked for a concussion.

Stephen's headline ponders whether this is funny or sad. I'm going with the latter, even though he does share another example that's funny. Actually, it's more scary than sad. This man has the launch codes and the power of executive action.

There's never a shortage of disturbing senior moments with Biden. Over at Townhall, Rebecca Downs wrote about another humdinger:

On Monday, President Joe Biden gave remarks at an event celebrating Jewish American Heritage. While this president is prone to gaffes and mixups, there was something particularly mortifying about Monday, considering he slurred noticeably and even claimed that Hersh Goldberg-Polin, an American-Israeli citizen being held captive by Hamas, was present at the White House. "My administration has been working around the clock to free the remaining hostages, just as we have freed hostages already. And here with us today is Hersh Goldberg-Polin," Biden said. Not only was he slurring his words in a particularly noticeable manner, he also looked confused as he read from the teleprompter.

For the first couple of years of his tenure in the White House, Biden could at least be prepped to handle a few minutes with a teleprompter. That's out the window now. Yeah, the got him pumped full of enough stimulants to yell his way through the State of the Union address, but that was a one-off. Since then, the 'prompter has been kicking his presidential butt.

Yesterday, I mentioned that the Democrats' flying monkeys in the mainstream media gloss over Biden's various lies. They have finally allowed themselves admit that he's old, but these monumental screw-ups don't get reported on. They're in full cheerleader mode trying to get him over the finish line in November. The propagandists can't really keep pointing out that their standard-bearer is a slurring, babbling idiot.

In his post, Stephen says, "It's just a childhood stutter, folks," which is the go-to excuse whenever Biden mangles his native tongue. We're often accused of being insensitive and mocking a man with a speech impediment. On a recent episode of "Five O'Clock Somewhere," Stephen and I were discussing the fact that neither of us had ever heard of this stutter until Biden got into the Oval Office and began butchering every word he got near.

At this point, the Trump campaign should just start compiling these episodes of Biden's and running them as ads. I'm not being facetious. They'll never run out of material and they'll be cheap to produce. He's also only going to get worse between now and the election.

Why Biden's handlers haven't switched into basement campaign mode yet is beyond me. It's mystifying that they think there is any upside to his public appearances. The MSM hacks like to say he is "fiery" when he manages to rant for a minute or two. He really just comes off as a crazy old man.

Because that's what he is.

Everything Isn't Awful

"How an Elephant Rubs Its Eye" was Toad the Wet Sprocket's most underrated album.

How an elephant rubs its eye.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/877MicKeiI — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) May 20, 2024





