Biden Questions Intelligence of Trump’s Next Supreme Court Pick, Forgetting His Own Dumb Nominees

Matt Margolis | 3:45 PM on May 20, 2024
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

During a speech at the NAACP Freedom Fund Dinner on Sunday, Joe Biden subjected his audience to the typical race-baiting anti-Trump rants that you would expect from him, which could be the subject of a separate post entirely. What I want to point out now is a particularly bizarre attack Biden made toward Trump or, perhaps more accurately, on Trump's judicial nominees.

Advertisement

During the speech, Biden asked the audience to consider what might happen if President Trump wins in November and what kind of person he might nominate to the Supreme Court.

“Let me ask you: if he's reelected, who do you think he’ll put on the Supreme Court?" Biden asked. Do you think he’ll put anybody who has a brain?”

Of course, Biden is the last person to question anyone's brain function. He may not like the judicial philosophy of Trump's judicial nominees, but is he going to question the intelligence of Trump's nominees? 

"I remember watching the Amy Coney Barrett hearings when Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) asked her to lift up her notepad," I wrote in January 2023. "She lifted it up, showing that the pad that had been provided for her was completely blank. Despite all the grilling she’d received, the endless “gotcha” questions from Democrats, and the endless number of precedents, she was able to cite and talk about them without any notes at all."

Her command of the law, her encyclopedic knowledge, and her razor-sharp intellect were on full display. It was a striking contrast to the performances of Joe Biden's Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, who infamously couldn't define what a woman is.

Advertisement

Even more to the point, Joe Biden has a long, shameful record of nominating people to the judiciary based on how "diverse" they are as opposed to their qualifications, and Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) has exposed several nominees for lacking basic knowledge of the law, legal proceedings, and the Constitution.

For example, he asked Judge Charnelle Bjelkengren to explain what Articles II and V of the Constitution do, and she had no idea.  

"Bjelkengren, whom Biden nominated for a seat on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington, embarrassed herself on Wednesday when she couldn’t even answer Sen. John Kennedy’s basic questions about the Constitution," I wrote shortly after her confirmation.

She ultimately was eventually forced to withdraw, but had she been confirmed, she would be the first black woman to serve on the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Washington and the first black woman to serve on a United States District Court in the state of Washington. That was the only reason she was nominated.

And then there’s Kato Crews, the first black U.S. magistrate judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, who Biden nominated for a district court seat in the state. Back in March of 2023, Kennedy stumped him by asking about what a Brady motion is, and Crews had no idea. Months later, Sara E. Hill was nominated to be the district judge for the Northern District of Oklahoma. When Kennedy asked her if she could explain the difference between a "stay" order and an “injunction,” she couldn’t do it.

Advertisement

Despite their incompetence, Crews and Hill were both confirmed by the Democrat-controlled Senate. Why? Crews was the first black U.S. magistrate judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, and Hill, upon her confirmation, became the first Native American woman federal judge in Oklahoma.

Yet Biden dares to claim that Trump would nominate someone to the court without a brain?

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: JOE BIDEN JUDICIARY

Recommended

OUCH: Michael Cohen Makes a Shocking Admission on the Witness Stand Matt Margolis
Funny or Sad? Now Biden Says He Was Vice President During the Pandemic Stephen Green
Here's How (and How Not) to Celebrate the Death of the Butcher of Tehran Stephen Green
The Morning Briefing: On Cue, Biden Is Lying About Republicans and Elections Stephen Kruiser
Did You Catch What Joe Biden Applauded at Morehouse College? Matt Margolis
The Trump Trial Could Be Over Sooner Than You Think — Unless He Testifies Victoria Taft

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Are There More 'Never Biden' Voters Than 'Never Trump' Voters?
Symptom of a Sick Society: Feminist ‘Rage Rituals’
LIVE: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit
Advertisement