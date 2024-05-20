Biden Questions Intelligence of Trump’s Next Supreme Court Pick, Forgetting His Own Dumb Nominees

During a speech at the NAACP Freedom Fund Dinner on Sunday, Joe Biden subjected his audience to the typical race-baiting anti-Trump rants that you would expect from him, which could be the subject of a separate post entirely. What I want to point out now is a particularly bizarre attack Biden made toward Trump or, perhaps more accurately, on Trump's judicial nominees.

During the speech, Biden asked the audience to consider what might happen if President Trump wins in November and what kind of person he might nominate to the Supreme Court.

“Let me ask you: if he's reelected, who do you think he’ll put on the Supreme Court?" Biden asked. Do you think he’ll put anybody who has a brain?”

President Biden: Do you really think if Trump is elected he'll put anyone on the Supreme Court who has a brain? If you reelect Kamala Harris and I, we will sign the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, the Freedom to Vote Act, and make Roe law of the land again pic.twitter.com/0vaUSNJ2wy — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) May 20, 2024

Of course, Biden is the last person to question anyone's brain function. He may not like the judicial philosophy of Trump's judicial nominees, but is he going to question the intelligence of Trump's nominees?

"I remember watching the Amy Coney Barrett hearings when Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) asked her to lift up her notepad," I wrote in January 2023. "She lifted it up, showing that the pad that had been provided for her was completely blank. Despite all the grilling she’d received, the endless “gotcha” questions from Democrats, and the endless number of precedents, she was able to cite and talk about them without any notes at all."

Her command of the law, her encyclopedic knowledge, and her razor-sharp intellect were on full display. It was a striking contrast to the performances of Joe Biden's Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, who infamously couldn't define what a woman is.

Even more to the point, Joe Biden has a long, shameful record of nominating people to the judiciary based on how "diverse" they are as opposed to their qualifications, and Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) has exposed several nominees for lacking basic knowledge of the law, legal proceedings, and the Constitution.

For example, he asked Judge Charnelle Bjelkengren to explain what Articles II and V of the Constitution do, and she had no idea.

"Bjelkengren, whom Biden nominated for a seat on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington, embarrassed herself on Wednesday when she couldn’t even answer Sen. John Kennedy’s basic questions about the Constitution," I wrote shortly after her confirmation.

She ultimately was eventually forced to withdraw, but had she been confirmed, she would be the first black woman to serve on the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Washington and the first black woman to serve on a United States District Court in the state of Washington. That was the only reason she was nominated.

And then there’s Kato Crews, the first black U.S. magistrate judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, who Biden nominated for a district court seat in the state. Back in March of 2023, Kennedy stumped him by asking about what a Brady motion is, and Crews had no idea. Months later, Sara E. Hill was nominated to be the district judge for the Northern District of Oklahoma. When Kennedy asked her if she could explain the difference between a "stay" order and an “injunction,” she couldn’t do it.

Despite their incompetence, Crews and Hill were both confirmed by the Democrat-controlled Senate. Why? Crews was the first black U.S. magistrate judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, and Hill, upon her confirmation, became the first Native American woman federal judge in Oklahoma.

Yet Biden dares to claim that Trump would nominate someone to the court without a brain?