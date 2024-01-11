Biden Judicial Nominee Torched by Sen. Kennedy Goes Down in Flames

Matt Margolis | 11:45 AM on January 11, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Last year, Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) exposed the utter incompetence of a number of Joe Biden's judicial nominees. One of them was Charnelle Bjelkengren, whom Biden nominated for a seat on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington. She thoroughly embarrassed herself when she couldn’t even answer Kennedy’s basic questions about the Constitution.

Advertisement

This week, Bjelkengren was one of three Biden nominees to request that their nominations be withdrawn.

"I asked the President not to re-nominate me due to the uncertainty of my confirmation and in order to advance the important work of the federal judiciary," Bjelkengren said in a statement. "My hope is for the swift confirmation of the next nominee."

Opposition to Bjelkengren grew after Kennedy exposed her as completely unqualified for the lifetime appointment.

“Judge, tell me what Article V of the Constitution does,” Kennedy asked her.

“Article V is not coming to mind at the moment,” Bjelkengren replied after a long pause.

“Okay, how about Article II?”

After a short pause, she admitted, “Neither is Article II.”

“Okay,” Kennedy said. Then, after scratching his head a moment, clearly perplexed at Bjelkengren’s cluelessness, he asked, “Do you know what purposivism is?”

“In my 12 years as an assistant attorney general, in my nine years as a judge, I was not faced with that precise question,” she said. “We are the highest trial court in Washington state, so I’m frequently faced with issues that I’m not familiar with, and I thoroughly review the law. I research, and apply the law to the facts presented to me.”

“Well, you’re going to be faced with it as a — if you’re confirmed,” Kennedy replied. “I can assure you of that.”

You can watch the painfully awkward exchange here:

Advertisement

Kennedy responded to the news of her withdrawal on Thursday.

"Pres. Biden sent us a nominee who didn’t know the basics of the U.S. Constitution," he posted on X/Twitter. "Judge Bjelkengren is right to bow out, but Pres. Biden just keeps trying to put unqualified people on the bench—for life. People who don't know the law have no business running our courtrooms."

How is it possible that Bjelkengren was nominated in the first place? Well, the answer is obvious. She wasn't nominated because of her qualifications; she was nominated because of the diversity checkboxes she met. Had she been confirmed, she would have been the first black woman to serve on the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Washington and the first black woman to serve on a United States District Court in the state of Washington.

Bjelkengren is not the only diverse but grossly unqualified nominee Biden has nominated.

Another nominee Kennedy stumped last year is Kato Crews, the first black U.S. magistrate judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, who was nominated for a district court seat in the state. As a result of Kennedy's questioning, Crews was forced to admit he was unfamiliar with the criminal law concept known as the Brady motion — a legal request made by a defendant in a criminal case to require prosecutors to disclose potentially favorable evidence — a reference to the Supreme Court decision in Brady v. Maryland, which established this legal principle.

“Tell me how you analyze a Brady motion,” Kennedy asked.

Advertisement

“How I analyze a Brady motion... Senator, in my four and a half years on the bench, I don’t believe I’ve had the occasion to address a Brady motion in my career,” Crews replied.

“Do you know what a Brady motion is?” Kennedy asked.

“Senator, in my time on the bench, I’ve not had occasion to address that, and so it’s not coming to mind at the moment what a Brady motion is,” Crews said.

When Kennedy inquired if Crews was familiar with the Brady v. Maryland case, Crews said he’d heard of it but when pressed for details, gave an incorrect response.

Related: Biden Continues to Prioritize Diversity Over Competence

Unfortunately, the Democrat-controlled Senate voted to confirm Crews on Wednesday. Only one Republican, Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), voted to confirm him. No Democrats opposed Crews's confirmation, but independent Sen. Kirsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) voted with Republicans against him.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: JUDICIARY SENATE

Recommended

Chicago Public Schools 'Lost' HOW Many Laptops and iPads??? Stephen Green
Donald Trump Has Picked His Running Mate Matt Margolis
The Plot Thickens in the Fani Willis Corruption Allegations Chris Queen
The Morning Briefing: Gosh, Whatever Will GOP Voters Do Without Chris Christie? Stephen Kruiser
Fani Willis Broke the Law, May Now Face A Criminal Investigation Matt Margolis
Man Who Worked to Get Trump Dropped From Ballot Get a Taste of His Own Medicine Robert Spencer

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Looks Like the Georgia RICO Case Against Trump Just Imploded
Yep, Groupthink Has Doomed California, Just Like I Said It Would
The Latest Accusations of 'Voter Suppression' Aren't What You Would Expect
Advertisement