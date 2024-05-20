Funny or Sad? Now Biden Says He Was Vice President During the Pandemic

"When I was Vice President, things were kinda bad during the pandemic," is not a thing former Veep Mike Pence said on Sunday. "And what happened was, Barack said to me, 'Go to Detroit! And help fix it!' Well, poor Mayor [Duggan], he's spent more time with me than he ever thought he's gonna have to."

No, that was Presidentish Joe Biden speaking in Detroit on Sunday about things that never happened because Donald Trump was president in 2020 when the plandemic was launched out of China. Barack Obama hadn't been in the White House for almost four years, and Biden was the former veep running for his party's presidential nomination.

Nobody sent Biden to Detroit to help with the pandemic, not that there's anything he could have done. In fact, Biden was "busy," such as it was, running a basement campaign and releasing staged videos that somehow weren't that much worse than the one I just transcribed for you.

Barack Obama sent Biden to Detroit when he was VP during the pandemic???🤔 #LakeBoss 🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/6Co00rsVSX — Lake Boss 🚤🐟🐕‍🦺🇺🇸 (@ClayDeux) May 20, 2024

That's from the same speech where Biden complained that Trump called the "insurrectionists" patriots.

Except that Biden said "erectionists."

It's just a childhood stutter, folks, he swears — and so does the Mainstream Media.

There's also the matter of Biden's delivery, equal parts shouting and mush-mouthed, but I've covered that ground so many times these last four years that it's hardly worth mentioning. Except, that is, to take notice that it keeps getting worse.

Odd coincidence, but last week I rewatched Paul Thomas Anderson's 1999 movie, "Magnolia." In his final screen performance, Jason Robards plays Hollywood television producer Earl Patridge who is dying of brain cancer — very quickly and before the end of the film.

His dramatic foil is hospice caretaker Phil Parma, played by the late, great Philip Seymour Hoffman.

Among Patridge's many regrets is his increasing inability to remember when things happened as he recounts his many regrets.

Phil Parma: When was the last time you talked to your son? Earl Partridge: ...I don't know. Ten, maybe... five... *moans*... that's another thing that goes... Phil Parma: Your memory? Earl Partridge: Timelines, you know? I remember things, but not... right there, you know?

I witnessed something similar with my great-grandmother almost 40 years ago. She could recount stories from her youth in vivid detail but she had trouble remembering who she was speaking to. During the last real conversation we were able to have, she called me by almost every male name in the family except for Steve. She was still able to care mostly for herself for a few years after that, but you wouldn't have wanted her making life-and-death decisions of national importance.

Senility sucks — and I know it when I see it.

Ordinary senility and late-stage terminal brain cancer aren't the same things, of course, but they do share one debilitation in common: the effects only get worse, never better.

And yet Biden was applauded for his story about being Vice President in 2020, recounting things that could not have in any way happened. That applause, as much as the senile man being propped up in the Oval Office, is the source of our problems.

